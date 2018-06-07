Hurricane Season Officially Underway; Dominion Energy Urges Customers to Prepare for Storms

RICHMOND, Va., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While June 1 marked the official start of the 2018 hurricane season, Virginians have already experienced destructive wind storms and treacherous flooding conditions this spring.

"Summer storms can be unpredictable, so planning ahead and being ready is key," said David Vanderbloemen, director-Electric Distribution Operations Center. "Part of our preparation includes using new technologies to restore power faster if it does go out."

"We continue our day-to-day preparations for a busy storm season by conducting refresher training with employees, restocking supplies and standing ready when and where we are needed. We encourage our customers to collect the essentials needed to ride out a major storm," said Vanderbloemen.

First, give your old flashlight a few test clicks, then gather these items for an emergency storm kit:

At least 3 days of non-perishable food and a gallon of water per person, per day

A first aid kit + blankets/extra clothes

A battery-powered lantern, fan and radio and extra batteries

Cash for emergency use

To see how easy it is it prepare a kit, click here for a quick tutorial.

Also, plan ahead so you can send and receive storm-related updates:

Update your electric account phone number online or by calling the dedicated phone number update line 800-222-0401.

Sign up for text alerts to receive storm updates for your area. Sign up here.

Fully charge your phone(s) before the storm arrives.

If your power does go out:

Report your outage online here or call us at 866-366-4357. Don't assume your neighbor called or that your outage is visible on our system.

Utilize our outage map to stay up to date on current restoration efforts.

Make sure to follow generator safety guidelines carefully. Do not hook the generator directly up to your house's electrical system as it can endanger you as well as our repair crews. For your own safety, make sure the generator is operated outdoors with plenty of ventilation.

Stay back 30 feet from a downed power line if you see one, and keep children and pets out of the area altogether. A power line can be energized even if it doesn't appear to spark or move.

Call us immediately to report downed wire at 866-366-4357.

During active storms, seek shelter in a safe space.

If you are in your car and a power line falls onto it, please stay in your car and call 911 immediately. The rubber wheels on your vehicle will keep you safe inside, but the metal exterior and ground around your car could be energized. Click here for a video with more advice.

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 6 million customers in 19 states heat and cool their homes and power their businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). The company's record of reliable, safe and clean energy regularly places it among American's most-admired utilities. One of the nation's leading operators of solar energy, Dominion Energy is one of just three companies to have reduced carbon intensity by more than 40 percent since 2000. Headquartered in Richmond, Va., Dominion Energy contributes more than $20 million annually to the community, supports military veterans and their families, and practices responsible environmental stewardship everywhere it operates. To learn more, please visit www.dominionenergy.com, Facebook or Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hurricane-season-officially-underway-dominion-energy-urges-customers-to-prepare-for-storms-300661668.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

Related Links

http://www.dom.com

