Hush Security Launches Free Plan to Help Teams Stop Secrets-Based Attacks

Teams can now eliminate the fastest-growing attack vector by shifting from secrets-based access to identity-based access

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hush Security today made securing AI agents and non-human identities accessible to every organization, for free. The full platform covers everything from detecting secret exposure and risky service accounts to eliminating long-lived credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-based access enforced from code creation to runtime.

With Hush Security, teams can fundamentally transform how access is granted to AI agents and non-human identities. Instead of managing long-lived secrets and keys, developers embed just-in-time, identity-based access directly into their workflows. Developers declare access policies directly in CI manifests, Terraform, or via the Hush custom skill and MCP, automatically generating scoped, dynamic access at runtime, securing the non-human workforce without the overhead and risk of secrets and vault management.

What the Hush Free plan includes

The Hush Free plan removes every barrier to adopting identity-based access: no credit card, no time limit, no forced upgrade. Starting today, every organization gets immediate access to:

Runtime detection and visibility - Instant, continuous visibility and risk detection into every AI agent, NHI, and workload running in your environment from day one.

- Instant, continuous visibility and risk detection into every AI agent, NHI, and workload running in your environment from day one. Runtime posture analysis - Leverage runtime telemetry to surface what is actually exploitable, eliminate noise, and enrich every finding with deeper, richer context for risk-based prioritization.

- Leverage runtime telemetry to surface what is actually exploitable, eliminate noise, and enrich every finding with deeper, richer context for risk-based prioritization. Adopt Identity-Based Access - Replace long-lived API keys, tokens, and static secrets with short-lived, just-in-time, identity-based access.

Secrets Don't Scale, and Attackers Know It

The launch comes at a critical inflection point for enterprise security. High-profile breaches at organizations like Snowflake, Vercel, and Anodot, alongside emerging harvesting worms like Shai-Hulud and others, highlight how dramatically the attack surface has expanded with the rise of non-human identities and agentic AI. As AI agents increasingly outnumber human users, each requiring its own credentials, tokens, and secrets, the risk of secrets sprawl has never been greater. Traditional secrets-based access management tools were never built to handle it.

"The last few years have made one thing impossible to ignore: attackers don't need to be sophisticated, they just need to get their hands on a secret or a key that was never supposed to be exposed," said Micha Rave, Co-Founder and CEO of Hush Security.

"AI adoption is accelerating this problem faster than most teams can keep up with. That's why today we're introducing our Free Plan, because shifting away from secrets-based access isn't just a best practice anymore, it's the only way forward. This is how access gets done today, and organizations can no longer afford to leave that gap open."

Get Started

Teams can start shifting left from secrets-based access to identity-based access in two different ways:

Using Identity-as-Code - Download Hush custom agent-skills to automatically generate dynamic, just-in-time identity-based policies directly into your CI pipeline, eliminating static credentials effortlessly.

- Download Hush custom agent-skills to automatically generate dynamic, just-in-time identity-based policies directly into your CI pipeline, eliminating static credentials effortlessly. Automatically migrate to Identity-Based Access - Hush identifies your most critical NHI and secrets risks, suggests ready-to-use policies, enabling your team to migrate to identity-based access automatically, starting from the highest risk first.

Try Hush's Free Access Plan and see how quickly you can replace your riskiest secrets with identity-based access.

About Hush Security

Hush Security transforms how organizations secure agentic AI and non-human identities, replacing static credentials with identity-based access. The company's patent-pending solution surfaces actively exploited credentials and automatically provisions scoped, just-in-time access controls across your infrastructure, with no code changes required. Hush Security was founded by four security veterans and is backed by YL Ventures and Battery Ventures.

Media Contact:

Adi Chemoul

[email protected]

SOURCE Hush Security