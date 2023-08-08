HUSK ACQUIRES NUTRITION IN MOTION

News provided by

Husk

08 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

Now Offering One of the Largest Networks of Registered Dietitians in the U.S.

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUSK, a leading provider of insurance-funded telenutrition services, announces the acquisition of Nutrition in Motion (NIM), Bedford, NH, in an all-cash transaction. Founded in 2007, NIM grew to become one of the most extensive networks of private practice registered dietitians in the country, serving 75 dietitian businesses. HUSK employs 50 registered dietitians and delivers 40,000 unique telenutrition counseling sessions a year, available in 48 states. 

The deal will give all NIM private practice registered dietitians access to HUSK's HIPAA compliant proprietary digital nutrition solution (HUSK Pro) to better support their patients. HUSK Pro is designed to enhance engagement, support nutrition patients on their wellness journeys, and drive better personalized health outcomes through seamless interaction with registered dietitians. The platform also provides full electronic health record (EHR) and medical billing capabilities.

"In addition to enabling NIM's private practice dietitians to achieve better patient outcomes, HUSK's best-in-class digital nutrition solution will eliminate the burden, costs and complexity of operating a nutrition private practice," says Tony Frick, Chairman & CEO, HUSK. "This is an exciting collaboration that underscores our goal to make healthy living easier by empowering clinicians and patients through technology."

"Nutrition in Motion was founded on the belief that our communities need better access to quality nutrition care through registered dietitians," says CEO and Founder of Nutrition in Motion, Kim Dorval, RD, LD. "The HUSK digital nutrition platform provides the critical missing piece to enhance the customized business services support we provide to registered dietitians. It enables them to focus their energy on helping their clients lead healthier lives and improves access to care for patients across the country."

In addition to telenutrition, HUSK provides telemental health, wellness rewards, digital fitness, and a wellness marketplace offering best-in-class pricing to the biggest brands in the industry. 

To learn more about HUSK, please visit www.huskwellness.com.  

ABOUT HUSK: 

We Empower Healthier Living. HUSK serves as the supportive framework for wellness surrounding your everyday life so you can grow into the best version of yourself. For over thirty years, HUSK has partnered with organizations to make healthy easier by designing sustainable wellness programs that connect people to their preventative benefits. HUSK's wellness verticals include nutrition, mental health, wellness rewards, movement, and a wellness marketplace. Over 70 million people have access to HUSK solutions as part of their corporate wellness program or health plan. Healthy means something different for everyone, and at HUSK we believe prevention is the key to sustained wellness. For more information, please visit www.huskwellness.com.   

Media Contact:
Erin Markowski
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]
215.320.4232

SOURCE Husk

