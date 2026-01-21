HUSK Elevates Erin Markowski to CEO, Tony Frick to Chairman

Transition Advances HUSK's Succession Plan and Provides the Foundation for HUSK's Next Phase of Growth

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUSK, a leading corporate wellness provider, announced today that Erin Markowski will succeed Tony Frick as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Frick, who served as HUSK CEO since 2017, will continue as Chairman of the Board.

Erin Markowski, President & CEO

HUSK provides comprehensive wellness solutions including tele-nutrition, tele-mental health, wellness rewards, wellness challenges, and fitness services to employers and insurers nationwide. Under Frick's leadership HUSK experienced remarkable success, with revenues consistently increasing more than 20% year-over-year while the HUSK team quadrupled in size during his tenure. In 2024, Frick positioned HUSK for continued growth by successfully negotiating HUSK's sale to the Volaris Group, where HUSK operates as an independent wholly-owned subsidiary of the Volaris Group.

A Leader Forged Through Experience

A passionate and accomplished wellness advocate, Markowski has risen through the ranks since joining HUSK in 2012 as a strategic account manager. She was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2019 and became President and COO in January 2024.

"Erin has been a key catalyst to HUSK's growth and success," says Frick. "She was instrumental in shaping HUSK's strategy and managing all facets of operations. Her deep industry knowledge and exceptional relationships with clients and team members make her the ideal leader for HUSK's next growth phase."

Vision for the Future

"It's an exciting time to step into this expanded role, and I look forward to building on the solid foundation that Tony has cultivated at HUSK," says Markowski. "As workplace wellness needs evolve, we're working to accelerate innovation with new SaaS products and AI-driven solutions. Our mission is to empower consumers in their health journeys and build healthier populations."

"Erin is the natural choice to lead HUSK during this transformative time in the industry," says Robert Turner, Portfolio Leader at Volaris Group. "She's a dynamic and mindful leader who has grown into this position from the ground up, and she has the vision and ability to lead HUSK to achieve its full potential. We look forward to supporting HUSK's continued success and growth within our portfolio."

About HUSK:

We Empower Healthier Living. HUSK serves as the supportive framework for wellness surrounding your everyday life so you can grow into the best version of yourself. For more than thirty years, HUSK has partnered with organizations to make healthy easier by designing sustainable wellness programs that connect people to their preventative benefits. HUSK's wellness verticals include nutrition, mental health, wellness rewards and challenges, and a wellness marketplace. Over 70 million people have access to HUSK solutions as part of their corporate wellness program or health plan. Healthy means something different for everyone, and at HUSK, we believe prevention is the key to sustained wellness. For more information, visit huskwellness.com.

About Volaris Group:

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets in which they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

