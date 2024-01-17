HUSK Names Erin Markowski President & COO

HUSK

17 Jan, 2024, 12:03 ET

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUSK, a leading wellness technology company offering tele-nutrition, tele-mental health, tele-physical therapy, wellness rewards and fitness services, announced the promotion of Erin Markowski to President and Chief Operating Officer.

Since joining HUSK (then GlobalFit) in 2012 as a Strategic Account Manager, Markowski has taken on increasing levels of responsibility. Most recently, she was named Chief Operating Officer in 2019, where she has been instrumental in shaping HUSK's strategy and managing all facets of operations. As President & COO, her organization-wide responsibilities will expand to include client management, technology, clinical operations, human resources, and all operating P&Ls.

"HUSK is incredibly fortunate to have an innovative, experienced and committed leadership team," says Tony Frick, HUSK Chairman & CEO. "The expertise and vision of leaders like Erin, and the entire HUSK team's dedication to the individuals we serve, are the reasons a growing number of employers, insurers and individuals trust HUSK with their health and wellness. HUSK is well positioned to continue to innovate and grow with Erin as our President."

"I am incredibly excited about the future of HUSK and feel extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead an organization that is driven by such a powerful mission and purpose," says Markowski. "Throughout my 11-year tenure, we have successfully transformed from a nationally recognized aggregator of fitness discounts into a dynamic wellness technology company that offers multiple solutions to enhance the quality of life for the individuals we serve. It goes without saying, that this job is immensely rewarding."

ABOUT HUSK:
We Empower Healthier Living. HUSK serves as the supportive framework for wellness surrounding your everyday life so you can grow into the best version of yourself. For more than thirty years, HUSK has partnered with organizations to make healthy easier by designing sustainable wellness programs that connect people to their preventative benefits. HUSK's wellness verticals include nutrition, mental health, physical therapy, wellness rewards, movement, and a wellness marketplace. Over 70 million people have access to HUSK solutions as part of their corporate wellness program or health plan. Healthy means something different for everyone, and at HUSK, we believe prevention is the key to sustained wellness. For more information, visit huskwellness.com.

Media Contact:
Ellen Langas, NouSoma Communications, Inc.
[email protected], (O) 610-658-5889

