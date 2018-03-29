Husqvarna AB: Conversion of Shares

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 576,343,778 shares of which 112,439,600 are Class A shares and 463,904,178 are Class B shares.

This information is such that Husqvarna AB must disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on March 29, 2018, at 09:00 CET.

