Husqvarna AB's Nomination Committee for the 2025 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the Nomination Committee for the Husqvarna AB 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") have now been appointed, as follows:

Petra Hedengran (Chair, appointed by Investor AB)

Louise Lindh (appointed by L E Lundbergföretagen AB)

Fredrik Ahlin (appointed by If Skadeförsäkring AB)

Oskar Börjesson (appointed by Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia)

Tom Johnstone (Board Chair of Husqvarna AB)

Such appointments have been made in accordance with the rules last approved by the Husqvarna AB AGM. Those rules state that the Nomination Committee shall consist of one representative of each of the four largest shareholders in the Company (in terms of voting rights) as of the last banking day of August, who have upon request expressed a wish to participate in the nomination committee work, together with the Chair of the Board of Directors.

The 2025 AGM of Husqvarna AB (publ) will be held on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by email to [email protected] , if possible, by March 4, 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communications

+46 727 15 77 85

[email protected]

Investors

Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 702 100 451

[email protected]

