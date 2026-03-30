Husqvarna Reveals Newest Lineup of Riding and Zero-Turn Mowers for Homeowners

A refreshed portfolio delivers upgraded comfort, enhanced durability, and premium cutting performance ahead of Spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, a global leader in outdoor power equipment, released its newest residential riding and zero turn mower lineup, delivering enhanced comfort, upgraded durability, and consistent cutting performance across every price tier. Available now nationwide, Husqvarna's refreshed portfolio is designed to help homeowners prepare for the Spring mowing season with confidence.

Husqvarna Husqvarna

The 2026 lineup introduces fresh looks and premium features across Husqvarna's residential tractor and zero turn categories. From compact yard tractors to high-performance zero-turn models built for maximum productivity, the new portfolio is engineered to provide smoother rides, greater control, and superior cut quality.

"Our newest tractors and zero-turn mowers reinforce our commitment to delivering a complete and competitive residential lawn care portfolio," said Andreas Rangert, President of Husqvarna Forest and Garden, North America. "By upgrading features across every tier, we are providing homeowners with more choice, greater performance, and an improved overall mowing experience."

2026 Residential Riding Mowers

The new TS 120, TS 140X Series tractors starting at $2,499 US MSRP, feature high performing Air Induction™ mowing technology for improved cut quality and durability (42"/48"/54"). The TS 140X takes comfort and design to the next step with plush new seats and the addition of fender covers with built-in handholds for stability.

The TS 275XD and TS 375XD tractors are designed for durability with heavy duty chassis, rugged fabricated cutting decks 48" or 54", smooth Kawasaki engine power and the traction advantage of locking differentials and aggressive tread tires.

All Husqvarna tractors feature smooth pedal activated hydrostatic drive systems and metal hoods with powder coat paint for looks that last.

2026 Residential Zero-Turn Mowers

The new zero-turn mower assortment includes the Z 275X Series, Z 345, and MZ Series.

Key comfort upgrades center around new full suspension seats on Z275X and select MZ models, while the Z345 features a 4-point suspension platform. These new suspension systems are adjustable for weight, and with thicker seat cushions, the Z 345 makes smooth work of rough ground. All residential zero turn models feature high performing fabricated cutting decks from 42" to 61", rugged steel chassis and reliable Kawasaki engines.

Along with refreshed looks and new suspension seats, the workhorse MZ series takes durability to the next level with welded 2" x 3" frames, commercial quality hydrostatic drive systems with 23" tires and the availability of roll over protection (ROPS) on select models.

All 2026 residential tractors and zero turn mowers are available now through Husqvarna dealers and select retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit here.

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations. Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 11,900 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 46.6 billion in 2025. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

SOURCE Husqvarna