Husqvarna becomes Title Partner of the British Masters on the DP World Tour

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, a global leader in robotic lawnmowing and part of Husqvarna Group, has signed a multi-year agreement to become the new Title Partner of the British Masters – one of the world's most historic golf tournaments. The 2026 Husqvarna British Masters will be staged at The Belfry on the iconic Brabazon Course in England. In addition, Husqvarna will also be the official robotic mowing partner of the DP World Tour.

"Golf is the perfect stage to demonstrate the performance of Husqvarna's robotic lawnmowers, already delivering world-class results at over 1,700 courses worldwide. This partnership marks a shared commitment to reinvent golf course maintenance for a new era", says Yvette Henshall-Bell, President Europe BU Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division, Husqvarna Group.

First played in 1946, the British Masters has a distinguished history with past champions including Peter Thomson, Tony Jacklin, Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie and Sweden's Alex Noren in the 2025 tournament. Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo, himself a Husqvarna Brand Ambassador, will return as host of the Husqvarna British Masters in 2026.

"As a former Champion, I take great pride in hosting this iconic tournament and it's about to enter an exciting new era with this new partnership. I love Husqvarna's products, and they will be out in full force at The Belfry next August to make sure the Brabazon Course is in perfect condition", says Sir Nick Faldo.

Husqvarna will serve as an Official Marketing Partner of the 2026 DP World Tour, following a successful 2025 collaboration. In 2026, Husqvarna becomes Official Tournament Partner for the British Masters and Amgen Irish Open, and Corporate Partner for the BMW International Open, KLM Open, and FedEx Open de France. With this elevated status, Husqvarna will showcase its products across DP World Tour channels throughout the season, and partner with green keepers and course managers to deliver consistent quality on the tournament courses.

At the recent AIG Women's Open in Wales, 15 Husqvarna CEORA robotic mowers managed all 18 fairways, marking their debut on the world golf stage. Husqvarna Group launched the world's first robotic lawnmower in 1995 and has been operating in commercial robotic lawnmowing since 2019.

Yvette Henshall-Bell with the British Masters Trophy at the Belfry

