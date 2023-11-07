Husqvarna Establishes Network of Mobile Sales and Service Partners for Golf and Sports Turf Industry

Aspen Outdoors first to sign agreement with a growing network to follow.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative outdoor power equipment products, is entering the US golf and sports turf market with a dedicated Husqvarna sales team and dealer network focused on introducing customers to the future of precision turf care. Husqvarna is a leader in robotic mowers, launching the world's first fully robotic mower in 1995 and recently introducing Husqvarna EPOS™ (Exact Positioning Operating System), a satellite-based technology that enables the mowers to work within virtual boundaries.

Husqvarna's specialized Golf and Sports Turf (GST) dealers will be the exclusive providers of the company's lowest height-of-cut products and features through mobile sales and service. With the creation of this new dealer network, Husqvarna is excited to announce its first channel partner, Aspen Outdoors.  

"Aspen Outdoors is a great first dealer for our new network because they have deep expertise and trust in the market," said Dave Plaster, senior director of business development for Husqvarna Group. "They are dedicated to helping customers prepare for the future and are ready to introduce them to new innovations that help save golf course superintendents and grounds crews time and money while becoming more sustainable."

Aspen Outdoors serves customers in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin with 12 salespeople that have more than 195 years of combined experience in precision turf and agronomics.

"Our company has a long-standing focus on building trust with our customers and one way we do that is by hiring people who have worked in the industry," said Keith Montgomery, president of Aspen Outdoors.  "They have a deep understanding of our customer's everyday challenges and needs."

The Husqvarna CEORA and Automower 550 EPOS allow desired cut heights and specialized mowing patterns for golf courses and sports fields. Using the Husqvarna app, superintendents and grounds crews will work with their Husqvarna Golf and Sports Turf (GST) dealer to set up, monitor and control their entire fleet.

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries.

