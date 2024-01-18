Husqvarna Expands its Max Battery Series Product Line with Attachment-Capable Powerhead that Offers More Than Fifteen Tools in One

Husqvarna

18 Jan, 2024, 09:02 ET

The Husqvarna Combi Switch joins the brand's first full portfolio of battery-powered residential tools designed to provide homeowners with power and performance for completing lawn maintenance jobs with ease

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, manufacturer of high-performing equipment for forest and garden maintenance, is expanding its Max Battery Series product line of battery-powered residential tools with the addition of the Husqvarna 330iK Combi Switch.

The 330iK Combi Switch is an innovative tool that can effortlessly operate as a grass trimmer, hedge trimmer, edger, pole saw, tiller or sweeper with Husqvarna's wide range of attachments. A quick connection system makes it easy to switch between attachments on one machine.

"The 330iK Combi Switch is a must-have for tool sheds because of its versatility – this single machine can convert into over 15 tools, which makes it ideal for tackling any outdoor project," said Alvaro Trinidad, VP/GM of Consumer Residential, North America at Husqvarna Group. "We launched the Husqvarna Max Battery Series product lineup to offer battery-powered options with uncompromising performance and pro-grade power, and the Combi Switch helps us continue to usher in the future of lawncare."

In addition to convenience, the 330iK is 60% more powerful than its predecessor and is supported by a high-performance motor with 8500 RPM to complete outdoor tasks confidently. Active cooling and a high-efficiency brushless motor deliver a long runtime and uninterrupted battery power.

The 330iK Combi Switch is universally compatible with all Husqvarna LK attachments and can be purchased* in the following kitted versions: 

  • 330iKE (Kit w/ Edger): Experience clean and precise edging with this edger attachment that offers a 2.5-inch cutting depth and 8-inch steel cutting blade to provide maximum performance and efficiency.
  • 330iKL (Kit w/ String trimmer): Spend less time trimming with this string trimmer attachment equipped with an 18-inch cutting path and RapidReplace trimmer head.
  • 330iKP (Kit w/ Pole saw): Trim hard-to-reach branches with this pole saw attachment which reaches up to 12 feet and is equipped with a 10-inch guide bar that cuts up to 8-inch limbs.

The Husqvarna Max Battery Series is available now at local dealers, select Lowe's stores, Lowes.com, and Husqvarna.com. Learn more about the Max Battery Series here.

*Each attachment will also be able to be purchased separately

About Husqvarna Group 

Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries.

SOURCE Husqvarna

News Releases in Similar Topics

