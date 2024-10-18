Husqvarna Group appoints Maha Elkharbotly as President of the Gardena Division

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maha Elkharbotly has been appointed President of the Gardena Division and will also be a member of Husqvarna Group's executive management team.

Maha Elkharbotly holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Illinois and is currently President at I-Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of DSM Firmenich. Maha has previously held multiple executive positions at DSM Firmenich, LIXIL, Grohe and Whirlpool.

"I am very pleased to welcome Maha to Husqvarna Group. Her broad experience and strong knowledge in sales, marketing, channel management and leadership will be valuable assets in the continued journey of Gardena. Maha brings vast experience from building brands as well as driving international expansion, innovation and business transformation. This expertise will be central to continue building Gardena's position as a global leader in watering, as well as advancing smart garden systems including robotic mowers for passionate gardeners", says Pavel Hajman, CEO of Husqvarna Group.

Maha Elkharbotly will be based in Ulm, Germany and assume her new position within the Gardena Division on January 1, 2025.

