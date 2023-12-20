Husqvarna Group establishes International Advisory Board of Biodiversity experts

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group is assembling a team of experts for the newly formed Husqvarna International Biodiversity Advisory Board. This distinguished panel of senior academic representatives will serve as Husqvarna Group's guiding force in the realms of market and product development, aligning with the COP 15 commitment to safeguard and restore biodiversity by 2030.

At COP 15 in 2022, global leaders committed to taking "urgent action" to "halt and reverse biodiversity loss" by the end of the decade by protecting 30% of the planet and restoring 30% of ecosystems. Husqvarna Group's Advisory Board aims to foster knowledge exchange and pinpoint opportunities that empower our customers to make informed decisions in the quest to preserve biodiversity. Furthermore, the Husqvarna International Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in validating some of the current and forthcoming solutions and services from Husqvarna.

"Preserving biological diversity is incredibly important to us as a company, given our strong connection to forests, parks, gardens and urban gardening. The Husqvarna International Biodiversity Advisory Board will function as a guiding light and give direction to our future initiatives. We feel honored to have these distinguished experts as support in our continued journey," remarks Jonas Willaredt, Vice President of Sustainability Affairs at Husqvarna Forest & Garden and convening company representative to the Advisory Board.

Members of Husqvarna International Biodiversity Advisory Board:

Chairman Thomas Elmqvist, PhD, professor in Natural Resource Management at Stockholm Resilience Centre, Stockholm University. His research is mainly focused on urbanization, urban biodiversity, and ecosystem services.

Sandra Lavorel, functional ecologist at the French CNRS with 20 years' experience in interdisciplinary research on global change, ecosystem services and sustainability, at scales ranging from local to regional and global.

Dr. Steven Handel, Distinguished Professor of Ecology Emeritus at Rutgers University, and formerly Visiting Professor at Harvard University's Graduate School of Design, studies the restoration ecology of urban habitats. 

Cecilia Polacow Herzog, urban landscape planner, professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro.

