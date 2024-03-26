Husqvarna Group Expands Virtual Boundary Robotic Lawn Mower Range to Medium-Sized Gardens

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group, market leader in robotic lawn care, introduces two new models of Husqvarna Automower® specifically designed for medium-sized gardens. The new models, Automower 310E NERA and Automower 410XE NERA, seamlessly integrate with Husqvarna's EPOS1 satellite navigation system and features the new EdgeCut technology, ensuring neatly trimmed lawn edges.

Last year, Husqvarna Group introduced a new era of robotic lawn care with the NERA series, eliminating the need for physical boundary wires in residential gardens. Now, the range expands with two models tailored for lawns up to 1000 square meters. Husqvarna Automower 310E NERA and 410XE NERA leverage Husqvarna's reliable EPOS satellite navigation system, providing precision down to 2-3 cm. Users can easily define virtual boundaries in their gardens using the Automower Connect app, which also allows customization of work areas, avoidance zones, and electronic height adjustments.

The new models also introduce Husqvarna's groundbreaking EdgeCut technology, ensuring neatly trimmed lawn edges by utilizing an additional smaller cutting disc at the rear of the robot. Additionally, the 410XE NERA features radar technology, enabling it to navigate around objects on the lawn, preventing interruptions caused by toys or other items left behind.

"Husqvarna Group has produced robotic lawn mowers for almost 30 years and to continue leading the industry we constantly need to keep pushing our innovation capabilities, secure the highest level of quality, and deliver a smarter lawn care experience whilst minimizing emissions. With the new NERA models, we aim to reach an even broader audience and continue driving the shift from petrol-to-battery within garden care," says Glen Instone, President, Husqvarna Forest & Garden.

Husqvarna Group pioneered the world's first robotic lawn mower back in 1995 and remains the undisputed market leader. The Group's ambition is to double robotics sales to SEK 12 billion by 2026. In 2023, sales amounted to SEK 8.1 billion.

Learn more about the Husqvarna Automower NERA models here.

1 Husqvarna EPOS (Exact Positioning Operating System) is a pioneering satellite-based technology which enables robotic lawn mowers to work within virtual boundaries.

