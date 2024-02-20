Husqvarna Group: Gardena launches new battery products for the 2024 gardening season

News provided by

Husqvarna Group

20 Feb, 2024, 01:44 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardena, Husqvarna Group's leading gardening brand in Europe, is proud to announce several new products for the 2024 gardening season, marking another milestone in the company's commitment to electrification. As a pioneer in the industry, Gardena continues to lead the way by enabling garden owners to shift to battery-powered products.

Central to Gardena's approach is the Power for All Alliance, a joint 18V battery system platform established together with Bosch in 2020, offering home and garden owners the flexibility of using a single battery across more than one hundred power tools from leading manufacturers worldwide. This collaborative initiative, that the Husqvarna brand also is a part of, reflects the Group's dedication to enhancing user experience and promoting interoperability within one of the largest cross-brand 18V battery systems for homes and gardens.

Introducing product highlights for 2024, all powered by Power for All batteries:

Wall-Mounted Hose Box PowerRoll: Offers freedom and flexibility as well as maximum convenience for watering. Thanks to the rechargeable battery, the hose is automatically and evenly rolled up at the touch of a button.

Multi Cleaner AquaBrush: The AquaBrush combines versatility with performance while cleaning around the house and garden.

Weed Brush EasyWeed: Say goodbye to manual weed removal with this powerful and efficient solution. It cleans precisely and removes unwanted green and deposits without chemicals.

Grass and Shrub Shears PowerCut: Perfect for the maintenance of lawn edges and regular pruning of shrubs with exceptional results.

All motorized products from Gardena are electrified, supporting Husqvarna Group's ambition to have 2/3 of the motorized products electrified by 2026. By the end of 2023, 41% of Husqvarna Group's motorized products were electrified. 

Learn more about Gardena 2024 here and about Power for All Alliance here

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communication
+46 727 15 77 85
[email protected] 

