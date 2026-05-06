Husqvarna Group intends to discontinue its non-core stone diamond tools business

As part of the commitment to transforming towards profitable growth and strategic portfolio management, Husqvarna Group plans to discontinue its non-core stone diamond tools business within the Construction Division.

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consequently, Husqvarna's Construction Division plans to shut down its manufacturing operations for stone diamond tools in Belgium, Portugal, and Greece, along with all global service centers and sales activities linked to the stone business worldwide.

"This is fully aligned with the Group's strategy to transform to profitable growth through disciplined portfolio management and more focused capital allocation. Going forward, a more streamlined product portfolio will enable us to prioritize investments in innovation in segments with the strongest potential to deliver margin expansion and attractive returns," says Glen Instone, CEO of Husqvarna Group.

The exit will reduce net sales by approximately SEK 250 million on a full-year basis and will have a slightly margin-accretive impact on the operating margin in the division. The stone diamond business is currently reported in the Sawing and Drilling Business Portfolio Unit. A full withdrawal is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The stone diamond tools business currently employs approximately 200 people. The intended withdrawal process will be prepared and carried out in each affected country, with consideration and care for our employees, and in consultation with works councils and unions with the aim of ensuring a responsible exit.

For additional information, please contact:

Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication

+46 727 15 77 85

[email protected]

Investors

Emelie Alm, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 70-514 64 14

[email protected]

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.

Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 11,900 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 46.6 billion in 2025. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

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SOURCE Husqvarna AB