Husqvarna Group is Further Strengthening its Position in Surface Preparation Through a Concrete Power Trowel Acquisition

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's Construction Division has acquired the Concrete Power Trowel business from Wacker Neuson Group.

"Power trowels complement our current range in a great way, connecting the entire process from ground compaction to polished concrete floors, and fits well into our divisional strategy to grow our Concrete Surfaces and Floors business. With the addition of the ride-on trowels we will now have a complete offering for concrete surfacing and polishing which will add great value to our customers," says Henric Andersson, President Construction Division.

Husqvarna Group is acquiring all the product, R&D and manufacturing assets relating to walk-behind and ride-on concrete power trowels. Sales in the power trowel segment (acquired assets) in 2018 amounted to about 150 MSEK.

A Husqvarna product range will be launched early in 2020 and as part of the agreement Husqvarna Group will in parallel manufacture power trowels on Wacker Neuson's behalf.





