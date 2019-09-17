Husqvarna Group Presents its Strategy for the Next Phase Including Financial Targets, as Well as New Technology, at Capital Markets Day 2019

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Husqvarna Group (HUSQ-B) hosts its Capital Markets Day in Huskvarna, Sweden. The theme is "Next phase – poised for profitable growth", including main strategy components: customer experience, robotics and battery, winning in the core business, and services and solutions.

Husqvarna Group has continued to execute on its profitable growth trajectory. The foundation for continued profitable growth consists of an increased focus on our main brands, high growth segments and a winning core, and a culture of strong efficiency programs to fund strategic initiatives, as well as increased capabilities to secure market and technology leadership.

Kai Wärn, President and CEO, comments "We aim to accelerate growth in the Divisions by leveraging on our strengths as well as innovation and services in combination with market leading positions in high growth segments, such as robotic lawn mowers, watering systems, and solutions for light construction. We are well placed to capitalize on key technology positions and to expand our offering as well as business models. One example is having more than 300k connected products and users.

Our journey from 2013 has been about improving our profitability while, in parallel, making substantial transformations and investments to reinforce our market and technical leadership. We are now ready and well positioned for the next phase of our growth journey, to support an operating margin of above 10%".

For the next phase, as from 2020, the Group's three financial targets are:

Annual net sales growth of 4-5%, defined as 2 percentage points above market growth (historically 2-3%).

An operating margin above 10%.

Operating working capital in relation to net sales of a maximum of 25%.

"We see Husqvarna Group as a technology leader in our industry. We lead the way through innovation. The new Husqvarna EPOS technology, as demonstrated at today's Capital Markets Day, is just another example of this, providing robotic lawn mowing with virtual boundary technology. This will support to push the frontier beyond the residential space, further into the commercial area, providing new and better solutions for green space professionals", says Kai Wärn.

Presentations at Capital Markets Day will be held by the Group's President and CEO, the CFO, the CTO, and the Presidents of the three divisions Husqvarna, Gardena and Construction. Product demonstrations will also be held in conjunction with the event. The Capital Markets Day will start at 10.00 (CET) today. Link to the webcast

