Husqvarna Group publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2023

In 2023, Husqvarna Group has continued to develop in many of the strategic value-creating areas, despite a challenging macroeconomic situation. Husqvarna Group's transformational journey continued with several successful product launches within robotics, battery, professional solutions, and watering. Within the sustainability focus areas - Carbon, Circular and People - the Group has progressed well, standing well-positioned to meet the customer's future needs.

"In 2023, Husqvarna Group has improved the margins in all three divisions and successfully continued its transformation journey from petrol to more battery-driven products. Our strategy, and our ability to innovate toward more sustainable products and solutions, is our way of driving long-term profitability and gaining a competitive edge, regardless of current market conditions", says Pavel Hajman, CEO of Husqvarna Group.

Read Pavel Hajman's CEO message and about Husqvarna Group's strategic priorities and earnings in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2023. The Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023 is attached to this press release and can be downloaded at www.husqvarnagroup.com.

