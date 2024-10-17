Husqvarna Group unveils four new robotic lawn-mowers for professional green space management

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group, a global leader in outdoor power products and robotics, announces four new powerful robotic lawnmowers for commercial use. These cutting-edge models expand the boundary wire-free offering, enhancing flexibility and continue to revolutionize turf management for sports fields, golf courses, and facility maintenance.

The new Husqvarna Automower models - 580L EPOS, 580 EPOS, 560 EPOS, and an updated 535 AWD EPOS - showcase the company's dedication to innovative landscaping technology. All four models offer features such as precision GPS navigation, boundary wire-free mowing, and selectable cutting patterns. These capabilities enable effortless and efficient turf management, designed to save time, reduce emissions, cut costs, and elevate turf quality for commercial users.

Future-proofed, the 560 and 580 models will also gain functionalities like solar panel compatibility and advanced AI-driven features such as night vision and obstacle avoidance by 2026, further raising the bar in professional landscaping solutions.

Key Facts about the new powerful boundary wire-free models: 

Automower 580 EPOS: Ideal for sports fields with its ability to mow large areas in patterns. 

Capacity up to 16,000 m².

Automower 580L EPOS: Suitable for golf course with its low-cut disc cutting as low as 10 mm.

Capacity up to 16,000 m².

Automower 560 EPOS: Designed for facilities with optimized uptime and excellent slope performance. 

Capacity up to 12,000 m².

Automower 535 AWD EPOS: Updated EPOS version of 535 AWD. Specialized for rough, hilly and undulated terrain areas around golf courses.

Capacity up to 6,000 m2.

"Through close dialogue with our customers, we have developed these new models to meet their high standards. As demand for reliable commercial autonomous turf care solutions rises, Husqvarna Group expands its boundary wire-free robotic lawnmower offering from four to seven models, demonstrating our commitment to revolutionizing professional green space management", says Glen Instone, President Husqvarna Forest & Garden.

Available globally from March 2025, the new models expand Husqvarna's portfolio of professional robotic solutions, solidifying its position as a leader in autonomous turf care technology. Since launching Husqvarna CEORA in 2021, the Group has experienced double-digit growth in professional robotic lawn-mowers annually. In 2025, Husqvarna Group aims to launch a total of ten new boundary wire-free robotic lawn-mowers for professional and residential customers.

Learn more about the upcoming professional models here.

