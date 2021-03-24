Husqvarna Group's 2020 Sustainovate report shows how it will lead the industry in the shift to a low-carbon, resource-smart economy

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 2020 Sustainovate Progress Report, Husqvarna Group reports a 32% cut in CO2 emissions compared to 2015. These absolute reductions include emissions from suppliers, in operations and when products are in use. This is an important milestone in the Group's striving to lead the industry in low-carbon, resource-smart solutions.

Henric Andersson, CEO and President of Husqvarna Group commented on the Group's 2020 results: "We feel a sense of urgency for climate action and with a 32% reduction since 2015, we took a big leap forward to achieving our 2025 carbon target."

The Group's Science-based target (SBT) takes into account the CO2 emissions that occur both in its own operations and when products are being used. The Group is committed to reducing CO2 in line with society's ambition to limit a temperature rise of 1.5 °C. It also commits to net-zero emissions across the value chain by 2050 at the latest.

Sustainovate to 2025 is the Group's plan of action to lead the industry in the shift to a low-carbon, resource-smart economy. Some of the year's highlights:

Carbon: For the third consecutive year the Group has reduced its absolute CO2 emissions while increasing sales, demonstrating the business case for climate action.

Circular: By 2025 Husqvarna Group will launch 50 circular innovations. The Group launched Sustainovate Open, an accelerator that hosted more than 20 start-ups in a circular innovation challenge. A 300,000 SEK pilot budget was awarded to Ekkono Solutions for its Edge Machine Learning software.

People: By 2025 the Group will empower 5 million customers and colleagues to make sustainable choices. Ten sustainability awareness workshops with the employees where held during the year.The Group also closed the books on Sustainovate 2020, its five-year plan covering five areas necessary for integrating sustainability deeper into the business-carbon, teams, suppliers, safety and community. The Group achieved four of five 2020 targets. Supplier audits was slightly below the stated target due to impacts of the COVID pandemic.

