Husqvarna Group's Annual Report 2017

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's Annual Report for 2017 is now available on the Group's web site at www.husqvarnagroup.com/ir, and a PDF is also attached to this press release.

The sustainability report Sustainovate Progress Report 2017 has been published on www.husqvarnagroup.com/en/sustainovate. The report is only available in English.

The printed version of the Annual Report 2017 will be distributed during week 14 and is then available for order from www.husqvarnagroup.com/ir under Financial Reports.

+46(0)8-738-90-80 or press@husqvarnagroup.com

The above information has been made public in accordance with the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was published at 9.00 on March 20, 2018.

Annual Report 2017 Husqvarna Group

