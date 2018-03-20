Husqvarna Group's Annual Report 2017

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's Annual Report for 2017 is now available on the Group's web site at www.husqvarnagroup.com/ir, and a PDF is also attached to this press release.
The sustainability report Sustainovate Progress Report 2017 has been published on www.husqvarnagroup.com/en/sustainovate. The report is only available in English.
The printed version of the Annual Report 2017 will be distributed during week 14 and is then available for order from www.husqvarnagroup.com/ir under Financial Reports.
The information was published at 9.00 on March 20, 2018.
