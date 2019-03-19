Husqvarna Group's Annual Report 2018

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's Annual Report for 2018 is now available on the Group's web site at www.husqvarnagroup.com/ir, and a PDF is also attached to this press release.

The sustainability report Sustainovate Progress Report 2018 has been published on www.husqvarnagroup.com/en/sustainovate. The report is only available in English, and a PDF is also attached to this press release.

The printed version of the Annual Report 2018 will be distributed during week 14 and is then available for order from www.husqvarnagroup.com/ir under Financial Reports.

The above information has been made public in accordance with the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was published at 9.00 on March 19, 2019.

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a world-leading producer of outdoor power products for garden, park and forest care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a world leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2018 amounted to SEK 41 billion and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.

