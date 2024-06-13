Hussey Seating Company to Add Camatic Seating's Product Lines to Its Portfolio

Maine-Based Global Seating Manufacturer Will Enhance Its Offerings by Buying Select Assets of the Australian Company

NORTH BERWICK, Maine, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hussey Seating Company, a seventh-generation family-owned business and global leader in spectator seating, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire select assets from Camatic Seating, an Australian-based competitor known for its high quality chairs. The transaction is targeted to close by the end of June.

LA’s SoFi Stadium's seating, designed and outfitted by Camatic Seating and now part of Hussey Seating's portfolio, exemplifies premium stadium comfort, durability, and quality. Buying Camatic’s line of seating represents a strategic opportunity for Hussey Seating to enhance its competitive position and strengthen its presence in the global sports market. Photo provided by SoFi Stadium.

The acquisition will be limited to Camatic's intellectual property, trademarks, designs, and tooling on select seat products. Hussey Seating has not purchased Camatic Seating as a whole or assumed any of Camatic's liabilities. This deal fills a key gap in Hussey's product line, allowing the company to make rail mounted exterior beam seating, considered to be the de facto standard in new outdoor stadiums. Additionally, it expands the variety of chair options for other markets, including arenas, auditoriums, universities, and places of worship. Camatic's recent and sudden financial problems are not linked in any manner to the quality and worldwide acceptance of the product lines that are being acquired by Hussey.

Founded in 1835, Hussey Seating Company has maintained continuous operations in Southern Maine for 189 years, establishing itself as the global market leader in spectator seating with an exclusive dealer network and direct team covering all 50 states. Over the last several years, the company has been making strategic capital investments in high tech manufacturing equipment as it expanded its manufacturing footprint in Southern Maine and solidified its global supply chain.

"Acquiring select assets from Camatic is a key part of our strategic growth plan as we come off the best year in our company's history," said Brian Deveaux, CEO and President of Hussey Seating. "Over the past few years, we have strategically invested in expanding our production capabilities, both domestically and internationally. When we started our negotiations with Camatic, we knew integrating their renowned designs into our portfolio would significantly broaden our seating offerings, allowing us to better serve our customers and continue our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction."

Camatic Seating previously was a dominant player in outdoor NFL and MLS stadium seating, completing high profile projects like the Seattle Seahawks' Lumen Field, Dallas' AT&T Stadium, Chicago's Soldier Field, LA's SoFi Stadium, Wimbledon's All England Club, Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Buying Camatic's line of seating represents a strategic opportunity for Hussey Seating to enhance its competitive position and offer a comprehensive range of seating solutions.

"Hussey Seating will begin transitioning Camatic Seating assets into its manufacturing operations expeditiously," said Deveaux. "While we do not have a definitive timeline for completing this transition, we will provide regular updates through future communications. We intend to maintain the high level of quality that Camatic has come to be known for, while adding the power of Hussey's global infrastructure."

For more information about Hussey Seating Company, please visit www.husseyseating.com.

ABOUT HUSSEY SEATING COMPANY

Hussey Seating Company is the world leader in designing and manufacturing seating solutions for the sports and entertainment, education, esports, and performing arts markets. Innovators since 1835, this 6th and 7th generation family-owned business has transformed from modest steel fabrication roots into a global powerhouse and the most trusted seating partner in the industry. Hussey Seating products can be found in more than 70 countries. From the thousands of seats at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Bridgestone Arena and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, to the luxurious chairs in the MGM Theater in Las Vegas, and the telescopic bleachers in local high schools, venues around the world trust Hussey Seating with their biggest moments. Learn more at www.hussyseating.com.

SOURCE Hussey Seating Company