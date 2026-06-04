Hut 8 Appoints Mark Eidelman as Head of Investor Relations

Eidelman most recently led investor relations at NextEra Energy after 17 years in corporate and investment banking at J.P. Morgan

Appointment follows the contracting of $16.8 billion in data center lease revenue and the closing of a landmark investment-grade construction bond issuance as the Company pursues a corporate investment-grade rating

MIAMI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq, TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive technologies, today announced the appointment of Mark Eidelman as Head of Investor Relations and Senior Vice President of Strategic Finance. Eidelman will report to CFO Sean Glennan and lead the Company's strategic finance and investor relations functions.

Mark Eidelman, Head of Investor Relations and Senior Vice President of Strategic Finance at Hut 8

Before joining Hut 8, Eidelman led investor relations at NextEra Energy, where he owned the company's equity narrative and global investor relationships. He was ranked #2 Investor Relations Professional in Utilities on Extel's 2025 All-America Executive Team. Prior to that role, he led the M&A and joint ventures team at NextEra Energy Transmission.

Eidelman has 17 years of experience in corporate and investment banking at J.P. Morgan, most recently as a managing director. In that role, he led the execution of more than $75 billion in debt, equity, and structured financings and advised public and private clients on capital structure, M&A, and strategic transactions, primarily in the power, utility, and renewables industries.

Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8, said: "Our ambition is to build one of the defining businesses of this era at the intersection of energy and technology. As we advance our power-first strategy, contracting institutional-grade infrastructure at scale and pursuing a corporate investment-grade rating, our priority is to deepen institutional sponsorship and lower our cost of capital over time. That demands a leader who has operated at the highest levels of both infrastructure finance and institutional capital markets. Mark is that leader, and his appointment reflects the strength of what we have built and the scale of what we intend to build."

Sean Glennan, CFO of Hut 8, said: "What distinguishes Mark is the full arc of his career — from structuring some of the most complex transactions in the power sector at J.P. Morgan to representing NextEra Energy's investment case to the most sophisticated institutional capital in the world. His experience on both sides of the capital markets relationship gives him a fluency not only in how to present a capital story but also in how to engage rating agencies as we pursue a corporate investment-grade rating, how to build relationships with long-duration capital, and how to establish a company's position in the institutional capital markets. We could not be more confident in his ability to lead that work for Hut 8."

Mark Eidelman, Head of Investor Relations and Senior Vice President of Strategic Finance at Hut 8, said: "Growing demand for power across AI and other energy-intensive technologies is reshaping infrastructure markets and creating new opportunities for differentiated platforms. I believe Hut 8 is uniquely positioned to continue to capitalize on this structural shift. I look forward to working closely with Asher, Sean and the rest of the leadership team as we execute on the Company's growth strategy and continue building long-term shareholder value."

About Hut 8

Hut 8 is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive technologies such as AI, high-performance computing, and ASIC compute. The Company develops, commercializes, and operates industrial-scale energy and data center infrastructure through a power-first, innovation-driven approach. For more information, visit hut8.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements relating to the Company's strategic priorities, institutional capital markets strategy, efforts to strengthen its credit profile, pursuit of a corporate investment-grade rating, capital allocation and financing initiatives, access to capital, cost of capital, development pipeline, future business strategy, competitive strengths, expansion and growth plans more generally, and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "allow," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "can, "might," "potential," "is designed to," "likely," or similar expressions.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, risks relating to the construction of new data centers, including cost overruns, delays, supply chain issues, permitting or regulatory hurdles, unexpected technical challenges, and dependency on contractors; risks relating to the financing of new data centers, including the potential dilutive impact of equity issuances (if any), access to capital markets, timing and cost of financing, and market conditions such as increases in interest rates, declining equity valuations, volatility in credit markets, or tightening lending standards; risks impacting our ability to expand the power capacity at the River Bend campus, such as limitations of transmission and/or generation resources; failure of critical systems; geopolitical, social, economic, and other events and circumstances; competition from current and future competitors; risks related to power requirements; cybersecurity threats and breaches; hazards and operational risks; changes in leasing arrangements; Internet-related disruptions; dependence on key personnel; having a limited operating history; attracting and retaining customers; entering into new offerings or lines of business; price fluctuations and rapidly changing technologies; predicting facility requirements; strategic alliances or joint ventures; operating and expanding internationally; failing to grow hashrate; purchasing miners; relying on third-party mining pool service providers; uncertainty in the development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; Bitcoin halving events; competition from other methods of investing in Bitcoin; concentration of Bitcoin holdings; hedging transactions; potential liquidity constraints; legal, regulatory, governmental, and technological uncertainties; physical risks related to climate change; involvement in legal proceedings; trading volatility; and other risks described from time to time in Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see the Company's recent and upcoming annual and quarterly reports and other continuous disclosure documents, which are available under the Company's EDGAR profile at sec.gov and SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Hut 8 Corp.