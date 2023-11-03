Hut 8 receives Court approval for a stalking horse bid for four natural gas power plants and the North Bay Bitcoin mine

Hut 8 seeking to become a vertically integrated mining operation and expand into energy operations, enhancing its infrastructure portfolio

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure providers, today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") has approved a stalking horse bid (the "Stalking Horse Bid") as part of the previously announced support agreement (the "Support Agreement") with Macquarie Equipment Finance Ltd. ("Macquarie"), a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited, a global financial services group.

In connection with the Stalking Horse Bid, the Court has also approved the implementation of a sale and investment solicitation process (the "SISP") to be carried out by KSV Restructuring Inc. The SISP is being conducted in respect of the sale of certain assets of Validus Power Corp. ("Validus") and the assets and operations of certain Validus' subsidiaries (collectively, the "Validus Entities").

If the Stalking Horse Bid is ultimately declared the successful bid in the SISP, as further approved by the Court, and completed in accordance with its terms, a new Ontario subsidiary of the Company ("BidCo") will become the owner of the assets of certain Validus Entities. Macquarie will receive a minority equity interest in BidCo of approximately 20% and a subsidiary of Hut 8 will be the majority owner with the remaining approximately 80%. On completion of the Stalking Horse Bid in accordance with the SISP, BidCo would acquire, free and clear of any encumbrances (excluding certain permitted encumbrances) four natural gas power plants located in Ontario:

40 MW facility in Kapuskasing

110 MW facility in Kingston

120 MW facility in Iroquois Falls

40 MW facility and Bitcoin mine in North Bay

A transaction agreement in respect of the Stalking Horse Bid will be made available on the Company's corporate profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Completion of the Stalking Horse Bid would also include a new secured funding arrangement with Macquarie and BidCo in the form of an operating lease facility. The completion of the Stalking Horse Bid is also expected to result in the full and final resolution of all litigation claims and counterclaims currently pending between Hut 8 and certain Validus Entities.

"If our bid to acquire four natural gas facilities in Ontario totalling 310 MW from Validus is successful, we anticipate that the strategic addition of these assets would position Hut 8 as a vertically integrated mining operation, allow us to utilize idle infrastructure and machinery, and provide access to energy pricing certainty," said Hut 8 CEO Jaime Leverton. "The facilities are also expected to give us the optionality to pursue revenue generating activity including selling energy to the market, mining Bitcoin, and powering high-demand HPC applications like AI, which is not only in keeping with our infrastructure-first strategy, but also affords us very compelling flexibility ahead of the halving."

Completion of the Stalking Horse Bid is conditional on a number of factors, including: (i) the Stalking Horse Bid being declared the successful bid in the SISP; (ii) the Court issuing an approval and vesting order in respect of the Stalking Horse Bid, and (iii) the satisfaction of standard conditions to closing. In limited circumstances under the SISP, the Court may approve an alternative restructuring proposal, in which case a portion of any break fee and expense reimbursement will be paid to BidCo. Subject to the conditions outlined above, and the terms and conditions of the SISP, completion of the Stalking Horse Bid is expected to occur in Q4 of 2023.

