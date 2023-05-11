Hut 8 Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q1 2023

Quarterly revenue of $19.0 million including $4.5 million from the high performance computing business

9,133 self-mined Bitcoin held in custody on March 31

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023"). All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise stated.

"In early 2023, we experienced a confluence of events: electrical issues at our Drumheller site caused equipment failures, while fluctuating energy prices and increased network difficulty affected our mining operations," said Jaime Leverton, CEO of Hut 8. "We also reached an all-time operational high of 1.72 EH/s at our Medicine Hat facility and announced a merger of equals with USBTC, and since then have made progress on key regulatory files required to complete the transaction."

"We continued to strategically manage our finances in Q1 while addressing challenges at the Drumheller site," said Shenif Visram, CFO. "Although we continue to see good client demand in our high performance computing business, the issues on the mining side of the business reflect a decrease in revenue and Bitcoin mined, which the entire leadership and operations team is proactively working to resolve."

"Leading up to the halving, we will continue to focus on strategically increasing our stack of Bitcoin and growing our HPC business including exploring opportunities in the growing Artificial Intelligence market," said Jaime. "We expect that our proposed business combination with USBTC will increase our installed self-mining hashrate to 7.02 EH/s, enhance our geographic reach into new energy markets, and further diversify our lines of business with capex-light, scalable, fiat-based revenue streams, positively distinguishing us from pureplay digital asset miners, who post-halving, are likely to have more exposure to diminishing returns driven by an increasing global hashrate and additional competition from sovereign nations and well-funded new entrants."

Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue decreased by $34.3 million to $19.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to $53.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022").

to during the quarter ended compared to during the quarter ended ("Q1 2022"). The Company mined 475 Bitcoin in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , an approximately 50% decrease compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , primarily due to an increase in average Bitcoin network difficulty resulting in a decrease in Bitcoin mined, and ongoing electrical issues at the Company's Drumheller facility which continued from the fourth quarter of 2022.

in the quarter ended , an approximately 50% decrease compared to the quarter ended , primarily due to an increase in average network difficulty resulting in a decrease in mined, and ongoing electrical issues at the Company's facility which continued from the fourth quarter of 2022. As previously reported, the Company encountered issues at the Drumheller site, primarily stemming from high energy input levels that have been causing miners to fail. This has materially reduced operations, which are currently at approximately 15% of our installed hash rate at the site. Remediation began in March and gained momentum in April as the team implemented new custom firmware across all miner models designed to lower the power supply's maximum output voltage, ensuring our equipment operates within safe limits. We are actively increasing repair staff, adding an additional repair centre shift, and have procured new hardware to expedite repairs and accelerate the speed at which we bring miners back online, and expect to have complete restoration in 10 to 12 weeks. The electrical issues at the Drumheller site have been compounded by high energy rates which further increased curtailment at the site.

site, primarily stemming from high energy input levels that have been causing miners to fail. This has materially reduced operations, which are currently at approximately 15% of our installed hash rate at the site. Remediation began in March and gained momentum in April as the team implemented new custom firmware across all miner models designed to lower the power supply's maximum output voltage, ensuring our equipment operates within safe limits. We are actively increasing repair staff, adding an additional repair centre shift, and have procured new hardware to expedite repairs and accelerate the speed at which we bring miners back online, and expect to have complete restoration in 10 to 12 weeks. The electrical issues at the site have been compounded by high energy rates which further increased curtailment at the site. Hut 8's high performance computing ("HPC") operations generated $4.5 million of primarily monthly recurring revenue in Q1 2023 compared to $3.3 million in Q1 2022 when the Company acquired the HPC operations on January 31, 2022 .

of primarily monthly recurring revenue in Q1 2023 compared to in Q1 2022 when the Company acquired the HPC operations on . The Company's installed hashrate was 2.6 EH/s (excluding the Company's North Bay facility) as of March 31, 2023 compared to 2.5 EH/s as of December 31, 2022 . 988 miners previously located at the Company's North Bay facility were energized at its Medicine Hat facility in the last two weeks of the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

BITCOIN INVENTORY AND VALUE

As at March 31, 2023, the Company had a total self-mined, unencumbered, and custodied Bitcoin balance of 9,133 with a market value of $352.0 million. During the first quarter of 2023, 475 Bitcoin were mined and 428 Bitcoin were sold, for which the Company received proceeds of $14.5 million.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL OVERVIEW



For the three months ended March 31

Three Months Ended (CAD thousands, except per share amounts)

2023 2022 Operating results





Digital assets mined

475 942







Financial results





Total revenue

$ 19,021 $ 53,333 Net income

108,503 55,708 Mining Profit (i)

2,590 32,906 Adjusted EBITDA (i)

(3,697) 27,109







Per share





Net income - basic

$ 0.49 $ 0.33 Net income - diluted

$ 0.47 $ 0.31

(i) Non-IFRS measure - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section below. Certain comparative figures have been restated

where necessary to conform with current period presentation.













As at (CAD thousands)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Financial position





Cash

$ 15,904 $ 30,515 Total digital assets

352,436 203,627 Total assets

541,453 412,937 Total liabilities

70,811 61,547 Total shareholders' equity

470,642 351,390 Working Capital (ii)

339,855 215,490

(ii) Calculated as current assets less current liabilities.

Revenue decreased by $34.3 million to $19.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , compared to $53.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's digital asset mining operations mined 475 Bitcoin and generated $14.5 million of revenue, versus 942 Bitcoin mined and $49.3 million of revenue in the prior year period. The decrease in revenue from digital asset mining operations was due to the 41% decrease in the daily average closing Bitcoin price (approximately $30,600 for the current year quarter compared to approximately $52,300 in the prior year period), halt in the Company's graphic processing units ("GPU") mining activities due to the Ethereum network's change in consensus mechanism from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake during the third quarter of 2022, and increase in Bitcoin average network difficulty of approximately 50% compared to prior year quarter. Additionally, the Company mined a lower quantity of Bitcoin due to the ongoing electrical issues and increased energy rates at the Company's Drumheller facility. The Company's high performance computing operations generated $4.5 million of primarily recurring revenue in the quarter compared to $3.3 million in the comparative quarter, which reflects two months of operations from the high performance computing, as the acquisition of the high performance computing operations closed on January 31, 2022 .

to for the quarter ended , compared to for the quarter ended . The Company's digital asset mining operations mined 475 and generated of revenue, versus 942 mined and of revenue in the prior year period. The decrease in revenue from digital asset mining operations was due to the 41% decrease in the daily average closing price (approximately for the current year quarter compared to approximately in the prior year period), halt in the Company's graphic processing units ("GPU") mining activities due to the network's change in consensus mechanism from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake during the third quarter of 2022, and increase in average network difficulty of approximately 50% compared to prior year quarter. Additionally, the Company mined a lower quantity of due to the ongoing electrical issues and increased energy rates at the Company's facility. The Company's high performance computing operations generated of primarily recurring revenue in the quarter compared to in the comparative quarter, which reflects two months of operations from the high performance computing, as the acquisition of the high performance computing operations closed on . Cost of revenue consists of site operating costs and depreciation and was $25.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $36.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Site operating costs for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , were $14.4 million , of which $12.0 million were attributable to our mining operations and $2.4 million were attributable to our high performance computing operations. The average cost of mining each Bitcoin for the first quarter of 2023 was approximately $25,100 , compared to approximately $18,000 per Bitcoin in the prior year for the same quarter. The increase was due to higher power consumption per Bitcoin mined, increased energy prices, and ongoing electrical issues at the Drumheller facility, which was partially offset by the Company's decision to curtail and increased efficiencies in the miners deployed compared to prior year same quarter. Depreciation expense decreased to $10.9 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $18.4 million in the same quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the lower net book value of digital asset mining assets after the recognition of non-cash impairment charge during the fourth quarter of 2022 as part of annual impairment testing.

for the first quarter of 2023 compared to in the first quarter of 2022. Site operating costs for the quarter ended , were , of which were attributable to our mining operations and were attributable to our high performance computing operations. The average cost of mining each for the first quarter of 2023 was approximately , compared to approximately per in the prior year for the same quarter. The increase was due to higher power consumption per mined, increased energy prices, and ongoing electrical issues at the facility, which was partially offset by the Company's decision to curtail and increased efficiencies in the miners deployed compared to prior year same quarter. Depreciation expense decreased to during the first quarter of 2023 compared to in the same quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the lower net book value of digital asset mining assets after the recognition of non-cash impairment charge during the fourth quarter of 2022 as part of annual impairment testing. Net income was $108.5 million and net income per share was $0.49 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to net income of $55.7 million and net income per share of $0.33 for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily driven by the $134.8 million non-cash revaluation gain on digital assets, $5.0 million gain on disposition of digital assets, partially offset by lower digital asset mining revenue, a non-cash revaluation loss on warrant liability, and a greater weighted average number of shares outstanding for earnings per share purposes under International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 33.

and net income per share was for the three months ended , compared to net income of and net income per share of for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily driven by the non-cash revaluation gain on digital assets, gain on disposition of digital assets, partially offset by lower digital asset mining revenue, a non-cash revaluation loss on warrant liability, and a greater weighted average number of shares outstanding for earnings per share purposes under International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 33. Mining Profit(i) was $2.6 million in Q1 2023, compared to $32.9 million in Q1 2022. The change is mainly due to a lower average Bitcoin price, higher Bitcoin network difficulty, fewer Bitcoin mined, and lower digital asset mining revenue from the ongoing electrical issues noted at the Drumheller facility.

in Q1 2023, compared to in Q1 2022. The change is mainly due to a lower average price, higher network difficulty, fewer mined, and lower digital asset mining revenue from the ongoing electrical issues noted at the facility. Adjusted EBITDA(i) was negative $3.7 million in Q1 2023, compared to $27.1 million in Q1 2022. Contributions from HPC operations were offset by lower margins in digital asset mining operations.

For more information, please refer to the Company's management's discussion & analysis (the "MD&A") and the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. These documents are available on the Company's website at hut8.io, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

______________________________ (i) Non-IFRS measure - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section below. Certain comparative figures have been restated where necessary to conform with current period presentation.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This press release makes reference to certain measures that are not recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company uses non-IFRS measures including "Mining Profit" and "Adjusted EBITDA" as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from Management's perspective and should not be viewed as alternatives to, or replacements of, measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS.

The following tables and definitions reconcile non-IFRS measures used by the Company to analyze the operational performance of Hut 8 to their nearest IFRS measure and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

Mining Profit

"Mining Profit" represents gross profit (revenue less cost of revenue), excluding depreciation and revenue and site operating costs directly attributable to hosting services and high performance computing operations. Mining Profit shows profitability of the Company's core digital asset mining operation, without the impact of non-cash depreciation expense. Mining Profit measure provides investors the ability to assess the profitability of the mining operations exclusive of general and administrative expenses.

The following table reconciles gross (loss) profit to our non-IFRS measure, Mining Profit:

For the three months ended March 31

2023 2022 Gross (loss) profit

$ (6,207) $ 16,455







Add (deduct):





Revenue from hosting

– (751) Revenue from high performance computing

(4,495) (3,290) Site operating costs attributable to hosting and high

performance computing

2,433 2,127 Depreciation

10,859 18,365 Mining Profit

$ 2,590 $ 32,906

Adjusted EBITDA

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents EBITDA (net income or loss excluding net finance income or expense, income tax or recovery, depreciation, and amortization) adjusted to exclude non-cash share-based compensation, fair value gain or loss on revaluation of digital assets and warrants, non-recurring impairment charges or reversals of impairment, and costs associated with one-time or non-recurring transactions. Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess profitability without the impact of non-cash accounting policies, capital structure, taxation, and one-time or non-recurring transactions. This performance measure provides a consistent comparable metric for profitability of the Company across time periods.

The following table reconciles net income to our non-IFRS measure, Adjusted EBITDA:





For the three months ended March 31 2023 2022 Net income $ 108,503 $ 55,708





Add (deduct):



Net finance expense 1,432 1,292 Depreciation and amortization 11,036 18,594 Share based payment 3,035 1,299 Gain on disposition of digital assets (4,955) – Foreign exchange loss 7 711 One-time transaction costs 12,288 1,611 North Bay decommissioning costs 674 – Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (1,072) 1,121 Sales tax expense – 913 Revaluation gain of digital assets (134,772) – Loss (gain) on revaluation of warrants 127 (54,140) Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,697) $ 27,109

CORPORATE UPDATES

Hut 8 and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc., doing business as US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC") continue to make progress on the proposed business combination pursuant to which the two companies will combine in all-stock merger of equals (the "Transaction"). The combined company will be named "Hut 8 Corp." ("New Hut") and will be a U.S.-domiciled entity. The Transaction is expected to establish New Hut as a large scale, publicly traded Bitcoin miner focused on economical mining, highly diversified revenue streams, and industry leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

On March 10, 2023, The Company announced that it received a no-action letter from the Canadian Commissioner of Competition, which confirmed that the Commissioner of Competition does not intend to challenge the Transaction before the Competition Tribunal.

On March 13, 2023, the Company announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 with respect to the business combination had expired, which satisfied one of the conditions of the closing of the Transaction.

On April 27, 2023, the Company announced via press release that New Hut had filed an amendment to its Form S-4 Registration Statement (the "Amended Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

As disclosed in the Amended Registration Statement:

New Hut's expected installed self-mining capacity has increased from the previously disclosed 5.6 EH/s to 7.02 EH/s at mining facilities in Medicine Hat and Drumheller in Alberta ; Niagara Falls, New York ; Kearney, Nebraska ; and Granbury and King Mountain, Texas upon the close of the Transaction. The improvement is due to the energization of additional miners at USBTC's sites.

and in ; ; ; and and King Mountain, upon the close of the Transaction. The improvement is due to the energization of additional miners at USBTC's sites. The 1.7 EH/s installed self-mining capacity at the King Mountain, Texas site is owned by the King Mountain Joint Venture in which USBTC has a 50% membership interest alongside a leading energy partner.

site is owned by the King Mountain Joint Venture in which USBTC has a 50% membership interest alongside a leading energy partner. On April 7, 2023 , USBTC entered into a settlement with the City of Niagara Falls which concluded all claims related to the ongoing litigation with the City and terminated the temporary restraining order against USBTC. USBTC was required to pay the City of Niagara Falls a $100,000 compliance fee and contribute $180,000 to the city's attorney's fees. USBTC is currently working with City officials to confirm safety procedures prior to resuming mining activity.

With the next halving event less than a year away, the business combination of Hut 8 and USBTC is particularly strategic as it will establish New Hut with geographic diversity across its self-mining business, which will include differentiated energy sources in a variety of markets, and improve efficiencies at the miner level by using proprietary, purpose-built software that can identify and mitigate machine and energy price issues in real-time. Notably, it will further diversify fiat revenue lines of business by adding USBTC's 220 MW hosting and 680 MW managed infrastructure operations businesses to Hut 8's existing HPC and repair centre operations. Completion of the Transaction is subject to obtaining the remaining regulatory approvals, shareholder approval, court approval, and other customary closing conditions. Hut 8 expects the Transaction to close in late second quarter, or early third quarter, of 2023.

ABOUT HUT 8

Hut 8 is one of North America's largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, led by a team of business-building technologists, bullish on bitcoin, blockchain, Web 3.0 and bridging the nascent and traditional high performance computing worlds. With two operational digital asset mining sites located in Southern Alberta, Hut 8 has one of the highest capacity rates in the industry and one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any digital asset miner or publicly-traded company globally. With over 36,000 square feet of geo-diverse data centre space and cloud capacity connected to electrical grids powered by significant renewables and predominantly emission-free sources, Hut 8 is revolutionizing conventional assets to create the first hybrid data centre model that serves both the traditional high performance compute (Web 2.0) and nascent digital asset computing sectors, blockchain gaming, and Web 3.0. Hut 8 was the first Canadian digital asset miner to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders and generations to come.

