Huttopia Brings the World Cup to Its Camps with On-Site Programming Across North America

From live match screenings to family soccer activities, Huttopia transforms its sites into "Base Camps" for the 2026 tournament

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Huttopia, the French pioneer of eco-friendly ready-to-camp lodging is bringing the multi-cultural spirit of the tournament directly to its camps this summer. From June 11 to July 19, 2026, Huttopia will transform from ready-to-camp sites into base camps for the World Cup, where guests can follow the matches, take part in the atmosphere, and share the experience together, whether or not they are attending games in person.

All six of Huttopia's U.S. sites are well positioned less than three hours away from World Cup host cities, including New York, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. From Huttopia Lake George - Adirondacks, Huttopia Southern Maine,Huttopia Berkshires , and Huttopia White Mountains in the Northeast to Huttopia Wine Country - Northern California and Huttopia Paradise Springs in California, guests can follow key matches on-site, join communal viewing moments, and take part in family-friendly activities throughout the day, all while within reach of these major host cities.

Throughout the tournament, guests will have access to:

Live match screenings hosted on-site, creating shared viewing moments

hosted on-site, creating shared viewing moments Soccer-themed programming for children , including a mini tournament, games, and creative activities

, including a mini tournament, games, and creative activities Gathering spaces and evening fireside moments designed to extend the experience beyond the matches

"Our vision as a French, family-owned brand was to bring the spirit of the World Cup to Huttopia's North American properties by offering a playground to create lasting memories regardless of whether you're attending games at the stadium," said Céline Bossanne, Co-Founder of Huttopia. "By organizing viewing parties, competitions and themed activities on-site, we're creating moments where guests from all over the world can come together—celebrating the matches while staying connected to nature and to each other."

Huttopia's World Cup programming is offered at no additional cost, and to support this experience, Huttopia is introducing a dedicated offer encouraging guests to stay longer and follow multiple matches over time:

20% off weekday stays (Sunday–Thursday) from June 14 to July 16, 2026

from June 14 to July 16, 2026 Minimum two-night stay

Booking window from April 27 to June 19 with code HUTTOWORLDCUP

For more information, visit: https://americas.huttopia.com

About Huttopia:

Founded in Lyon, France in 1999, Huttopia offers a selection of retreats for people who seek natural beauty, simplicity, connection to the great outdoors and ultimately, to each other. The accommodations celebrate each site's surrounding environment, providing a serene and authentic haven to discover and disconnect, and reconnect with each other. Huttopia is a sought-after natural hideaway for adventure travelers, currently operating more than 150 properties under the Huttopia company and other brand names across Europe and North America. Huttopia has eight sites in North America.

SOURCE Huttopia N. America