HUYABIO INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF HBI-3000 PHASE 2 TRIAL

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYABIO International today announced that the first three patients had been dosed in an ongoing Phase 2 study of HUYABIO's novel drug for pharmacological cardioversion of atrial fibrillation (AF).

Dr. Mireille Gillings, President, CEO & Executive Chair, said, "We are excited to proceed with dosing AF patients in our Phase 2 trial of HBI-3000. AF is a growing global problem and HUYABIO's drug is well-positioned to provide a new pharmacological treatment for patients, many of whom would otherwise get electrically cardioverted which can be both stressful and painful."

The study is evaluating pharmacological cardioversion of acute AF. Cardioversion aims to restore a normal heart rate and rhythm in AF patients and is often done by high energy electrical shock. The Phase 2 trial HBI-3000-402 is a two-stage, serial cohort dose escalation and expansion study of a single intravenous infusion of HBI-3000 in patients with AF between 2 and 72 hours.

Denis Roy, MD, Montreal Heart Institute and Chief Investigator of the trial, said, "Demonstrating efficacy of HBI-3000 in this trial is an important step towards development of a new therapeutic option to AF patients."

AF is a serious condition that affects more than 3.5 million patients in the US and 30 million worldwide. There is a significant need for safer and more effective pharmacological interventions to treat AF, as the current standard of care treatments have poor safety and efficacy profiles and the alternative, electrical cardioversion, requires fasting and sedation and can be anxiety provoking for patients.

About HBI-3000

HBI-3000 is a multi-ion channel blocker with in vitro inhibitory effects on INa-Peak, INa-Late, ICa, L and IKr being developed by HUYABIO International for the conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation. The drug's preclinical and clinical pharmacology supports the potential of HBI-3000 to restore sinus rhythm in Atrial Fibrillation. The drug has demonstrated a low risk for proarrhythmia in preclinical testing. Data from the first in human Phase 1 trial of the IV formulation were presented during a poster session at the American Heart Association 2019 annual meeting. www.huyabio.com .

About HUYABIO International

HUYABIO is the leader in accelerating the global development of novel biopharmaceutical product opportunities originating in China enabling faster, more cost-effective and lower-risk drug development in global markets. Through extensive collaboration with biopharmaceutical, academic and commercial organizations, it has built the largest China-sourced compound portfolio covering all therapeutic areas. With offices in the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Ireland and eight strategic locations across China, the company has become a partner of choice to accelerate product development and maximize value globally.

