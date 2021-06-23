HUYABIO International Receives Regulatory Approval for HBI-8000 Monotherapy of Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma in Japan

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYABIO International (HUYABIO™), the leader in accelerating global development of China's pharmaceutical innovations, today announced the regulatory approval for HBI-8000 monotherapy of relapsed or refractory (R/R) adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL) by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

"Relapsed and/or refractory ATLL carries a grim prognosis with limited treatment options. Data from the registration study of HBI-8000 has demonstrated meaningful disease response despite the advanced stage of disease, and acceptable safety profile, to address an important unmet medical need in this patient population", said Dr. Atae Utsunomiya, honorary hospital director of Imamura General hospital in Japan.

The drug was approved based on data from a Phase 2b study that involved 23 patients with aggressive ATL in Japan. These patients, having few effective treatment options, all had advanced disease either refractory to or relapsed after receiving mogamulizumab. HBI-8000 40mg orally administered twice weekly resulted in disease response in a clinically meaningful proportion of patients with an acceptable safety profile.

Dr. Mireille Gillings, CEO & Executive Chair of HUYABIO said, "This first regulatory approval for our lead oncology drug, HBI-8000, is a major milestone for the Company. The durability and strong immuno- oncology properties of HBI-8000 set the stage for improved cancer treatment of both solid and liquid tumors. Synergy with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors hold particular promise for major solid tumor advances."

About HBI-8000

HBI-8000 is an epigenetic immunomodulator approved for the treatment of lymphoma and metastatic breast cancer in China. This oral agent targets class I histone deacetylases (HDAC) and suppresses the expression of the viral oncogene HTLV-I bZIP factor, nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-kB) and the inflammasome in ATL cells. Furthermore, HBI-8000 may induce latent viral antigen expression making ATL cells more sensitive to immune cytotoxicity targeting.

About HUYABIO International

HUYABIO is the leader in accelerating the global development of novel biopharmaceutical product opportunities originating in China enabling faster, more cost-effective and lower-risk drug development in the global markets. Through extensive collaboration with biopharmaceutical, academic and commercial organizations, it has built the largest China-sourced compound portfolio covering all therapeutic areas. With offices in the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Ireland and eight strategic locations across China, the Company has become a partner of choice to accelerate product development and maximize value globally. For more information please visit www.huyabio.com.

SOURCE HUYABIO International

