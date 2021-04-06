HUYABIO International Submits HBI-8000 Monotherapy for Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma for Regulatory Approval in Japan

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYABIO International (HUYABIO™), the leader in accelerating global development of China's pharmaceutical innovations, today announced the submission of a regulatory application to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for HBI-8000 monotherapy for relapsed or refractory (R/R) peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).

"R/R PTCL carries a poor prognosis. The benefit of chemotherapy diminishes with each subsequent relapse. Data from the Phase 2 study of HBI-8000 has demonstrated meaningful tumor response and progression-free duration despite the advanced stage of disease, to address an important unmet medical need in this patient population ", said Dr. Kensei Tobinai, visiting scientist of the National Cancer Center Hospital in Japan and medical expert of HBI-8000 Phase 2 study.

The new drug application is based on data from a Phase 2b study of 55 patients with aggressive PTCL in Japan. These patients all had advanced disease, refractory or relapsed relative to prior therapies. HBI-8000 40mg orally administered twice weekly resulted in disease response in a clinically meaningful proportion of patients with an acceptable safety profile.

Dr. Mireille Gillings, CEO & Executive Chair of HUYABIO said, "This is an important Public Health contribution as R/R PTCL patients will have an effective treatment alternative. It is our second regulatory submission for drug approval in Japan in 6 months and we continue to work hard to benefit patients with difficult to treat diseases."

About HBI-8000

HBI-8000 is an epigenetic immunomodulator approved for the treatment of lymphoma and metastatic breast cancer in China. This oral agent targets class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) enzymes to induce cell cycle arrest, suppress the expression of a number of oncogenes and modulate the of acetylation of PD-L1 to enhance the activity of immune checkpoint inhibitors. The drug also has immunomodulatory impact by increasing the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical animal models.

About HUYABIO International

HUYABIO is the leader in accelerating the global development of novel biopharmaceutical product opportunities originating in China enabling faster, more cost-effective and lower-risk drug development. Through extensive collaboration with biopharmaceutical, academic and commercial organizations, it has built the largest China-sourced compound portfolio covering all therapeutic areas. With offices in the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Ireland and eight strategic locations across China, the Company has become a partner of choice to accelerate product development and maximize value globally. For more information please visit www.huyabio.com.

