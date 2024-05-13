Iconic brand welcomes a new addition to the breakfast table with its deliciously quirky 'A Toast to Breakfast' campaign

HORSHAM, Pa., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakfast's best-kept secret is about to be revealed: world, meet Thom. Thomas'® Breads, the top seller of grocery store English Muffins and bagels in the U.S., today launched Huzzah! A Toast to Breakfast – a fully integrated campaign aiming to make mornings more mindful, one breakfast at a time, courtesy of the brand's first-ever character in their 144-year history: Thom.

Huzzah! Thomas’® Introduces Thom, First Character in Brand’s 144-Year History Huzzah! Thomas’® Introduces Thom, First Character in Brand’s 144-Year History

A proper young man with a strong British accent, Thom – who hails from 1800s England – has emerged from his home in the pantry to help those lost in the busy morning shuffle take the time to savor breakfast once again. Fueled by his era's slower pace of life and unwavering commitment to the most important meal of the day, Thom's hilarious antics slow the AM rush to a simmer as he encourages us all to recognize what truly matters and enjoy all of life's delicious moments. From relishing the butter pooling in the Nooks and Crannies® goodness of a Thomas' English Muffin to meticulously topping a bagel just the way you like it, Thomas' new brand character has made it his mission to remind us of the forgotten art of savoring breakfast with his 'toast' to the most important meal of the day.

To bring Thom's personality to life, the campaign showcases his morning escapades in multiple advertising spots now live across digital advertising, social media and linear TV. Featuring the entire range of Thomas' breakfast portfolio – from English Muffins to bagels, swirl bread and beyond – Thom's quirky commentary mixes his not-of-this-time Regency-era charm with a steadfast commitment to making mornings more delicious. The result delivers fun and, sometimes, gratifyingly awkward exchanges with the families he encounters.

As he pops in to help people make time for the things that matter, Thom shouts his signature catchphrase 'Huzzah!' at every turn, celebrating every deliciously satisfying win as his efforts result in a moment that's savored. An otherwise rushed morning conquered as someone catches up on the news over a toasty mini bagel? Huzzah! Celebrating the 'pop' of the toaster as it signals that your double toasted English Muffin is ready? Most definitely: Huzzah!

"In a world of busy mornings full of school drop-offs, early conference calls and coffee in to-go cups, we felt that as a leader in the breakfast category, we needed an extension of our brand to fight for the breakfast occasion and communicate our foundational belief that mornings deserve to be savored – not rushed," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "Thom is the perfect personification of our mission to make mornings more mindful as he stops at nothing to interrupt our autopilot routine and inspire delicious moments of enjoyment around the kitchen table."

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create the famous Nooks & Crannies English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA