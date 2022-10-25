HVAC Equipment Market size In North America to grow by USD 10.22 Bn during 2026, Changing climate conditions to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC Equipment Market in North America report has been added to Technavio's offering. The HVAC equipment market value in North America is to increase by USD 10.22 billion, at an accelerating CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (air conditioning equipment, heating equipment, and ventilation equipment) and end-user (non-residential and residential).

HVAC Equipment Market size In North America: Major Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Equipment Market in North America 2022-2026

One of the major factors promoting the expansion of the North American heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market is the changing climatic conditions. Changing climatic conditions and heat waves have caused record-high temperatures in various European nations, including Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. As a result, the need for air conditioning and ventilation equipment has increased in North America. Due to the significant rise in temperature levels, residential buyers in North America are compelled to increase their use of air-conditioning and ventilation systems for effective temperature control. During the forecast period, similar trends are anticipated to present substantial growth potential for HVAC equipment vendors in North America. Request Free Sample Report.

HVAC Equipment Market size In North America: Major Challenges

One of the major challenges hindering the expansion of the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) equipment industry in North America is a lack of skilled workers. The HVAC sector has experienced major growth. Service calls, scheduling, purchasing components, and putting out fires are all priorities for HVAC companies right now. However, the labor pool is getting smaller, and there are fewer resources available for employing or training technicians. There are a number of obvious causes for the shortage of HVAC technicians, including the aging of the workforce in North America's HVAC industry and the lack of interest among young people in pursuing careers as HVAC technicians to replace the base of aging and retiring HVAC technicians and installers. Such elements will limit market expansion during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and critical points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the North American heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global industrials market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

HVAC Equipment Market in North America Value Chain Analysis

An overall view of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the HVAC Equipment Market in North America includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Support activities

Innovation

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AAON inc.

AB Electrolux

Daikin industries Ltd

Emerson Electric Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances inc. of Zhuhai

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand inc.

inc. Johnson Controls International Plc

Lennox international inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies vendors adopt and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports

LED Lighting Market in North America by Application and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the LED lighting market in North America segmentation by application (residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor, and others) and product (LED lamps and LED luminaires).

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market segmentation by application (drinking, waste, industrial, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

HVAC Equipment Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $10.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.11 Regional analysis North America Key consumer countries US, Mexico, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., AAON Inc., AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Nortek Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Air conditioning equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Air conditioning equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Heating equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Heating equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Heating equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Heating equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Heating equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Ventilation equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Ventilation equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 73: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 74: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 75: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 76: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 77: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 78: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Daikin Industries Ltd

Exhibit 79: Daikin Industries Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 80: Daikin Industries Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Daikin Industries Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 82: Daikin Industries Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Daikin Industries Ltd - Segment focus

11.4 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Exhibit 88: Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai - Overview



Exhibit 89: Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai - Key offerings

11.6 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 91: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 100: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 101: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 103: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

11.9 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 105: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 114: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 115: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 117: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio