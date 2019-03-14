HVAC: Global Market Analysis & Projections, 2015-2023 with United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls International, and Daikin Industries Dominating

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023, tremendously.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market is expected to increase due to surging urban population, rising number of new housing units, growing replacement demand of HVAC systems, escalating demand for AC/heat pumps for new residential construction, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as uncertainty in the demand for HVAC systems due to climate change, high cost involved, etc.

The market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level.

The manufacturers of HVAC produce different types of HVAC equipment for different purpose and applications. However, the competition in the global heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market is dominated by few HVAC market players.

Further, key players of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market are United Technologies Corporation (Carrier), Ingersoll-Rand plc (Trane Inc.), Johnson Controls International plc (York International), Daikin Industries Ltd. (Goodman Global, Inc.) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 HVAC: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose of HVAC System

2.2 HVAC Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 HVAC Segmentation by Type

2.3 Residential & Commercial HVAC: An Overview

2.3.1 Difference Between Residential & Commercial HVAC Systems

2.4 Residential HVAC Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Residential HVAC Segmentation by Equipment

2.4.2 Residential HVAC Segmentation by Product Category

2.5 Commercial HVAC Segmentation: An Overview

2.5.1 Commercial HVAC Segmentation by Product Category



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global HVAC Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global HVAC Market by Value

3.1.2 Global HVAC Market by Segments (HVAC Equipment and Aftermarket Services)

3.1.3 Global HVAC Market by Region (APAC, EMEA and Americas)

3.2 Global HVAC Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.2.2 Global HVAC Equipment Market by Type (Commercial and Residential)

3.2.3 Global HVAC Equipment Market by Region (APAC, North America and Europe)

3.2.4 Global HVAC Aftermarket Services Market by Value

3.3 Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Volume

3.3.3 Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Product Category (Ductless/Window and Ducted/Unitary)

3.3.4 Global Ductless/Window Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Ducted/Unitary Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.4 Global Commercial HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.4.1 Global Commercial HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Commercial HVAC Equipment Market by Product Category (Ductless, Applied and Ducted/Unitary)

3.4.3 Global Ductless Commercial HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Ducted/Unitary Commercial HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Applied Commercial HVAC Equipment Market by Value



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 APAC HVAC Market: An Analysis

4.2 EMEA HVAC Market: An Analysis

4.3 Americas HVAC Market: An Analysis

4.4 Other HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Surging Urban Population

5.1.2 Rising Number of New Housing Units

5.1.3 Growing Replacement Demand of HVAC Systems

5.1.4 Escalating Demand for AC/Heat Pumps for New Residential Construction

5.1.5 Increasing Demand for Smart Thermostats

5.1.6 Surging Non-Residential Construction Spending

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Uncertainty in the Demand for HVAC systems due to Climate Change

5.2.2 High Cost Involved

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Emerging Trend of Smart Home

5.3.2 Growing Data Center

5.3.3 Increasing Government Regulations

5.3.4 Growing Popularity of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global HVAC Equipment Players by Market Share

6.2 Global HVAC Equipment Market Players by Residential HVAC Growth Rates

6.3 Global HVAC Equipment Market Players by Commercial HVAC Growth Rates

6.4 Global Residential and Commercial HVAC Market Players

6.5 Global Residential and Commercial HVAC Market Players by New Product Launch

6.6 Global Residential and Commercial HVAC Market Players by Distribution Breakdown

6.7 Global Residential HVAC Players by Market Share

6.8 North America Residential HVAC Players by Market Share

6.9 The US Commercial Ducted/Unitary HVAC Players by Market Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 United Technologies Corporation (Carrier)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Trane Inc.)

7.3 Johnson Controls International PLC (York International)

7.4 Daikin Industries Ltd. (Goodman Global Inc.)



