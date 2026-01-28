HVAC Graduate Builds Career Confidence Through Hands-On Training at UEI College

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jojo Dela Cruz entered the hospitality industry through hotel maintenance, but it was the complexity of large-scale building systems that pushed him to seek formal training in heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

"I saw a lot of challenges," Dela Cruz said. "Dealing with boilers, cooling systems, refrigeration—it made me ask myself where I could really learn HVAC http://www.uei.edu the right way."

Jojo Dela Cruz

Dela Cruz is a recent graduate of the HVAC program at UEI College in Garden Grove, where he completed his training with honors. He said the program provided the technical foundation and confidence he needed to advance within the hospitality field.

Before enrolling at UEI, Dela Cruz spent two years working in hotel maintenance. His experience expanded when he moved to a larger resort operation with more than 1,600 rooms and extensive mechanical systems. The scale of the facility revealed gaps in his technical knowledge and prompted him to consider additional education.

Although he initially had concerns about the cost of training, Dela Cruz said visiting the UEI campus and learning about flexible payment options helped him decide to enroll.

"I was really eager to learn," he said. "The campus was welcoming, and I felt supported right away."

At UEI, Dela Cruz said he benefited from structured, hands-on instruction that built on his existing experience. The HVAC program focuses on core system components, diagnostics and real-world applications designed to prepare students for entry-level industry roles.

"They walked me through the right process," Dela Cruz said. "What I knew before was developed more. I'm still mastering it, but I'm on track."

He credited instructors with creating a supportive learning environment that encourages questions and allows students to learn through practice. Dela Cruz highlighted instructor Samuel Ayala for his mentorship and patience.

"He really wants all the students to learn," Dela Cruz said. "He's very diligent as both an instructor and a mentor."

Dela Cruz said the ability to make and correct mistakes in a classroom setting was an important part of his training.

"At school, it's okay to make mistakes," he said. "That's how you learn how to avoid them on the job."

Since completing the program, Dela Cruz said his progress has been recognized by leadership at the resort where he works. He has been encouraged to continue developing his skills and pursue future advancement opportunities.

Looking ahead, Dela Cruz plans to continue growing within the hospitality and maintenance fields.

"Life is continuous learning," he said. "It doesn't matter how old you are. It depends on how you turn ideas into progress."

About UEI College

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned institution accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training. The college offers post-secondary career education programs in healthcare, trades, business and criminal justice, with campuses throughout California. Programs are designed to prepare students for entry-level careers in as few as 10 months. More information is available at www.uei.edu.

Media Contact:

Joseph Cockrell

949-812-7749

[email protected]

SOURCE UEI College