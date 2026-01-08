UEI College Graduate Rewrites His Story, Inspires Daughters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walking across the stage as a graduate of the medical billing and insurance program at UEI College Bakersfield was a moment Jason Sheffield will never forget.

For Sheffield, a father of three daughters — ages 14, 13 and 11 — the primary motivation was leading by example. He wanted to show his children that change is always possible, regardless of where one starts.

Jason Sheffield at the UEI College graduation with his family.

Sheffield's hard work and dedication throughout the program earned him the honor of serving as the valedictorian speaker at the health programs graduation ceremony, where he shared his story with fellow graduates and their families.

After years of long work hours and missing time with his family, Sheffield knew it was time for something different. When he discovered the medical billing program at UEI, he saw an opportunity to shift gears.

"It's not repetitive; every day is different," Sheffield said. "Whether it's resolving errors in claims, coding procedures or managing payments, it keeps me active and engaged."

Sheffield said the environment at UEI was exactly what he needed, noting that he felt welcomed from the moment he arrived on campus.

"They treated me like a person, not just a number," he said.

That support continued in the classroom, where instructors Ramos and Bradford went above and beyond.

"Ms. Ramos became like a second mom to me," Sheffield said. "She didn't just teach us — she made sure we learned from our mistakes."

It was not just about academics for Sheffield. As president of the Student Ambassador Program, he worked to rebuild the team, helping it grow from seven active members to nearly 40.

"It was all about teamwork and making things fun while helping others," he said.

Balancing his studies with fatherhood and his role as Ambassador Program president was no easy task, but his daughters were his greatest motivators. They made a pact: If he achieved perfect attendance and the honor roll, they would do the same in their own schooling.

"That challenge pushed me on the days I didn't feel like going," Sheffield said.

Now working at a medical office, Sheffield is excited to apply his coding and billing expertise while continuing to learn. He has already re-enrolled at UEI to pursue medical assisting, with long-term goals of becoming a nurse practitioner and eventually opening his own practice.

Sheffield offered advice to future students: "Just do it. Don't overthink it. You'll gain skills, meet amazing people and open doors you never expected."

