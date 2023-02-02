HVAC Sensors Market: 2023 to 2027 Analysis of Major Players as well as the Global Market and Key Countries such as Japan - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan is the leading production and sales market in the APAC region and contributes to the top innovative electrical components and equipment production among the different countries. Japan boasts unparalleled world-leading manufacturers and suppliers of electrical and electronic materials, components, and equipment across the value chain. These range from microelectronic components to electrical household appliances, automation systems, electronic medical equipment, and automotive electronics. To know more, buy the report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Sensors Market 2023-2027

The global HVAC sensors market in APAC is dominated by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, where awareness about the benefits of energy-efficient HVAC systems is increasing. The growing number of construction activities and commercial office spaces are increasing the demand for HVAC sensors in the region. India, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea have been identified as prime locations for investments by western multinational companies, particularly in the fields of technology and healthcare. Rapid urbanization and infrastructural development are increasing the demand for HVAC systems and HVAC sensors. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 adversely affected the economic growth in APAC. The governments in India, China, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and other countries across APAC imposed stringent lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The lockdowns led to the closure of manufacturing activities in various industries, such as automotive, food and beverages, and electronics, which are the major users of HVAC sensors. The production of HVAC sensors in the manufacturing plants also declined as the supply chain and distribution of raw materials required for the production of chemicals were severely affected due to restrictions on transportation and logistics.

Technavio report extensively covers HVAC sensors market segmentation by application (automotive, residential, commercial, and industrial), type (temperature sensors, humidity sensors, pressure sensors, and air quality sensors), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). The HVAC sensors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,498.75 million. To know about the historic market size, request a sample!

The report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15 market vendors, including ABB Ltd., All Sensors Corp., Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Emerson Electric Co., ES Systems, Fr. Sauter AG, Greystone Energy Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., KMC Controls Inc., OJ Electronics AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Senmatic AS, Sensata Technologies Inc, Sensirion AG, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd.

The advances in temperature sensors are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as cybersecurity issues in HVAC control systems may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The HVAC systems market share in India is expected to increase by USD 2.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97%.

is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97%. The 3D sensors market share is expected to increase by USD 10.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.19%.

HVAC Sensors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the HVAC sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the HVAC sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC sensors market vendors

HVAC Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 2498.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., All Sensors Corp., Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Emerson Electric Co., ES Systems, Fr. Sauter AG, Greystone Energy Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., KMC Controls Inc., OJ Electronics AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Senmatic AS, Sensata Technologies Inc, Sensirion AG, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global HVAC sensors market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global HVAC sensors market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Temperature sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Temperature sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Temperature sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Temperature sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Temperature sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Humidity sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Humidity sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Humidity sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Humidity sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Humidity sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pressure sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Pressure sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Pressure sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Pressure sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Pressure sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Air quality sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Air quality sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Air quality sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Air quality sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Air quality sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 All Sensors Corp.

Exhibit 129: All Sensors Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: All Sensors Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: All Sensors Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Exhibit 132: Amphenol Advanced Sensors - Overview



Exhibit 133: Amphenol Advanced Sensors - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Amphenol Advanced Sensors - Key offerings

12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 135: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.7 ES Systems

Exhibit 140: ES Systems - Overview



Exhibit 141: ES Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: ES Systems - Key offerings

12.8 Fr. Sauter AG

Exhibit 143: Fr. Sauter AG - Overview



Exhibit 144: Fr. Sauter AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Fr. Sauter AG - Key offerings

12.9 Greystone Energy Systems Inc.

Exhibit 146: Greystone Energy Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Greystone Energy Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Greystone Energy Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 149: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 154: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 155: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 157: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.12 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 159: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Johnson Controls International Plc.

Exhibit 163: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Segment focus

12.14 KMC Controls Inc.

Exhibit 168: KMC Controls Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: KMC Controls Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: KMC Controls Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 OJ Electronics AS

Exhibit 171: OJ Electronics AS - Overview



Exhibit 172: OJ Electronics AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: OJ Electronics AS - Key offerings

12.16 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 174: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 175: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 177: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.17 Senmatic AS

Exhibit 179: Senmatic AS - Overview



Exhibit 180: Senmatic AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: Senmatic AS - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio