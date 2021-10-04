HVAC Test Instruments Market Size to Increase by $ 153 Mn | Analyzing Growth Opportunities in Electrical Components and Equipment Industry | Technavio

The HVAC test instruments market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Airflow and quality, Temperature and humidity, Electrical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Regulations to limit energy consumption by HVAC systems are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the HVAC test instruments market during the forecast period.

Also, factors such as growing demand for HVAC systems and growing concerns toward improving IAQ in residential and commercial buildings will fuel the growth of the global HVAC test instruments market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the HVAC test equipment market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The HVAC test instruments market covers the following areas:

HVAC Test Instruments Market Sizing

HVAC Test Instruments Market Forecast

HVAC Test Instruments Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Dwyer Instruments Inc.

Fieldpiece Instruments Inc.

Fortive Corp.

Kanomax USA Inc.

Inc. Mastercool Inc.

PCE Holding GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sauermann Group

Testo SE and Co. KGaA

TSI Inc.

HVAC Test Instruments Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 153.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dwyer Instruments Inc., Fieldpiece Instruments Inc., Fortive Corp., Kanomax USA Inc., Mastercool Inc., PCE Holding GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sauermann Group, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, and TSI Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

