Hy Stor Energy and Schneider Electric Collaborate to Advance Integrated, Off-Grid Green Hydrogen Production and Energy Storage at Scale

Schneider Electric to exclusively provide automation, electrical, and digital energy management solutions for Hy Stor Energy's first project, the Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub (MCHH), and broadly across the entire Hy Stor Energy platform

By integrating Schneider Electric solutions across their assets, Hy Stor Energy will optimize operations to provide customers with secure, reliable, 24/7 fossil-free energy

Hy Stor Energy's largest off-grid, zero-carbon hydrogen production and salt cavern storage hub will serve as a model for renewable hydrogen development and best-in-class operations globally

HOUSTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Hy Stor Energy, a company pioneering carbon-free renewable hydrogen production and long-duration storage at scale, today announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to support the development of Hy Stor Energy's Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub (MCHH) and its broader U.S. development platform. In this partnership, Schneider Electric and Hy Stor Energy are solving large-scale energy and sustainability challenges that are required to transition to a renewable and fossil-free energy system.

Credit: Hy Stor Energy

Under the terms of the MOU, Schneider Electric will provide Hy Stor Energy with automation and safety solutions, AVEVA process operation and AI optimization software, weather analysis, predictive operations, and digital energy management solutions, as well as commissioning, operational analytical tools, and support for those offers. This project will advance Hy Stor Energy's vision for the MCHH to be the first-of-its-kind in the world, providing reliable zero-carbon hydrogen to customers across a variety of industries. This new collaboration will offer Hy Stor Energy's customers secure, reliable, and affordable green hydrogen with no carbon footprint or methane emissions.

"From inception to construction, employee training to operational optimization, partnering with Schneider Electric offers innovation to enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability throughout the entirety of Hy Stor Energy's renewable hydrogen and long duration storage platform," said Laura Luce, CEO and Founder of Hy Stor Energy. "Innovating both the physical and digital operation of renewable and storage assets is a critical part of the energy transition. We're grateful to have a digital partner that understands the importance of deploying climate-aligned renewable hydrogen solutions and look forward to deploying first-of-its-kind, 100% renewable, fossil-free energy that's dispatchable to our customers 24/7."

Hy Stor Energy and Schneider Electric share common values in advancing sustainability in the new energy landscape by exploring intuitive solutions to address today's energy challenges. In this agreement, Schneider Electric will be the main automation and electrical contractor, and partner for digital energy management and automation solutions for Hy Stor Energy's operations. This solution is designed to deliver 100% carbon-free energy, providing customers with safe and reliable renewable energy on-demand.

"We are excited to partner with Hy Stor Energy, leveraging the strengths and innovation of both companies to advance green hydrogen development in Mississippi and beyond," said Heather Cykoski, Senior Vice President, Industrial & Process Automation North America, Schneider Electric. "Projects like the Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub will help usher in the transition from fossil fuels to more sustainable forms of energy. Our collaboration will help Hy Stor Energy optimize their facility, from engineering and operation through energy management and storage."

Through its renewable hydrogen and long-duration energy storage platform, Hy Stor Energy develops complete ecosystem solutions for the production, storage, and delivery of dispatchable renewable energy. Hy Stor Energy's platform, with Schneider Electric's digital energy management, electrical components, and automation solutions, are advancing a new era of hydrogen innovation that will expedite the transition to a zero-carbon future.

About Hy Stor Energy

Hy Stor Energy is facilitating the transition to a fossil-free energy environment by developing and advancing renewable hydrogen at scale. Its large, fully integrated projects will produce, store and deliver carbon-free renewable energy, providing customers with cost-efficient, and reliable renewable energy on-demand. Developed as part of a scalable integrated hub, these projects couple on-site renewable hydrogen production with integrated long-duration energy storage. Hy Stor Energy is led by energy storage industry and hydrogen technology expert Laura L. Luce who has developed billions in energy infrastructure and storage. Paired with the deep expertise of her innovative team with significant prior experience in infrastructure development and the energy sector, Hy Stor Energy is positioned as a leader in the renewable hydrogen revolution. For more information, please visit www.hystorenergy.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

SOURCE Schneider Electric