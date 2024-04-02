Schneider Electric Announces U.S. Winners of Second Annual Sustainability Impact Awards

Five companies recognized for outstanding performance in decarbonizing their own operations and that of their customers

BOSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the five U.S. companies who have earned top honors in the second edition of the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards. As anticipation builds for the imminent announcement of the global award winners, set to be revealed on April 3, Schneider Electric commends these U.S. winners for their pioneering decarbonization efforts.

This year’s winners of the Sustainability Impact Awards were assessed based on their decarbonization efforts to Electrify, Reduce, and Replace, while also looking at their endeavors to create an Electricity 4.0 future through actions to Strategize, Digitize, and Decarbonize.

Launched in 2022, the awards honor the contribution of Schneider's partner ecosystem in creating a more sustainable and electric world. This year, Schneider broadened the scope of eligible companies to include customers, suppliers, and channel partners who are making an impact in achieving an integrated approach to sustainability. Impact Makers are catalysts for change, embodying the ethos of action and innovation to foster resilience, efficiency, and sustainability.

This year's entrants were assessed based on their decarbonization efforts to Electrify, Reduce, and Replace, while also looking more broadly at their endeavors to create an Electricity 4.0 future through actions to Strategize, Digitize, and Decarbonize. This includes improving energy efficiency, implementing digital tools and technologies, and other examples of impact and innovation.

The U.S. winners stand out for their integrated approach to turn sustainability ambitions into actions at the intersection of automation, electrification, and digitization.

Sustainability Impact Awards U.S. Winners List

Category One: Impact to My Enterprise (End Users)

BlackRock's new headquarters in New York City exemplifies the firm's sustainable operations goals, with best-in-class energy efficiency, reduced environmental footprint, and a healthy indoor environment for its employees.

new headquarters in exemplifies the firm's sustainable operations goals, with best-in-class energy efficiency, reduced environmental footprint, and a healthy indoor environment for its employees. NYU Langone Health uses centralized utility data management software to track detailed data and optimize energy consumption and other metrics for more than 300 locations representing over 13 million square feet and nearly 2,000 utility accounts. A system-wide lighting upgrade program saves 6.67M kWh and $1.32M annually, with additional savings from maintenance and HVAC performance.

Category Two: Impact to My Customers (Partners)

Enterprise Automation, a Schneider Electric Master Alliance Partner in the water-conscious region of Southern California , has upgraded a water reclamation facility which is integral in the region's management of scarce water resources. The treatment facility, which reclaims over 2.5 billion gallons of water annually, was optimized by Enterprise Automation to reduce chemical costs by upwards of 40% or $300,000 each year. In addition to conserving water and reducing chemical usage, the condition-based maintenance and asset upgrades have enabled improved performance, reduced emissions, and the deployment of energy optimization solutions.

a Schneider Electric Master Alliance Partner in the water-conscious region of , has upgraded a water reclamation facility which is integral in the region's management of scarce water resources. The treatment facility, which reclaims over 2.5 billion gallons of water annually, was optimized by Enterprise Automation to reduce chemical costs by upwards of 40% or each year. In addition to conserving water and reducing chemical usage, the condition-based maintenance and asset upgrades have enabled improved performance, reduced emissions, and the deployment of energy optimization solutions. C&C Group turned 4 million square feet of space and 15 parking garages into a negative net-zero consumer of electricity by deploying EcoStruxure Building Operations, Building Advisor, and Power Monitoring Expert solution.

turned 4 million square feet of space and 15 parking garages into a negative net-zero consumer of electricity by deploying EcoStruxure Building Operations, Building Advisor, and Power Monitoring Expert solution. Stark Tech is deploying Power Monitoring Expert and EcoStruxure Building Operations across the University at Buffalo's three campuses, encompassing 1,170 acres and 197 buildings. These technologies provide digital, real-time information and control to optimize energy usage and reduce carbon emissions as the university continues to implement their Climate Action Plan. The University at Buffalo was ranked No. 2 in the U.S. for climate action by the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, with 100% of all electric energy consumed by the university supplied by renewable energy. Stark Tech has been supporting the university's initiatives and energy efficiency goals for more than 20 years.

"The Sustainability Impact Awards serve as a beacon, illuminating the remarkable decarbonization endeavors of our customers and partners," said Aamir Paul, President of North America Operations for Schneider Electric. "As we strive towards our collective sustainability goals, collaboration is essential, and these awards serve as a vital platform for learning and growth. Congratulations to the winners, whose steadfast dedication sets a high standard for driving positive change and inspiring global action toward a more sustainable future."

