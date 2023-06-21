Hy-Tek Intralogistics Named Exotec's 2023 Global Integrator of the Year

News provided by

Exotec

21 Jun, 2023, 08:01 ET

The inaugural award recognizes integrators that continuously drive success, value, and return on investment for joint customers.

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Exotec, a global warehouse provider, announced that it selected Hy-Tek Intralogistics, a premier integrator of full-service automation technology for the supply chain, as the winner of the Exotec Global Integrator of the Year Award for 2023. Exotec presented the award at the company's inaugural ExoDay, held at the North American headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

Continue Reading
Hy-Tek Intralogistics
Hy-Tek Intralogistics

The Global Integrator of the Year Award is aimed at spotlighting integrators that embody Exotec's core principles by continuously offering superior customer service and maintaining an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The criteria for the awards took the following categories into consideration:

  • Quality of service provided to joint customers
  • Volume of joint business and the rate of growth
  • Engagement in cross-promotional efforts

"We are thrilled to have been announced Exotec's Global Integrator of the Year for 2023," said Zac Boehm, Vice President of Robotic Solutions for Hy-Tek Intralogistics. "We have enjoyed a long and successful partnership with them throughout their launch and growth in North America and are excited about the opportunities and projects to come."

"As one of our first integrators in North America, Hy-Tek has been pivotal to our rapid growth in the market," said Stanislas Normand, Managing Director of Exotec North America. "Today, we are thrilled to name them our Global Integrator of the Year for 2023 and we look forward to our continued partnership and shared success."

About Hy-Tek Intralogistics

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek Intralogistics is an automation technology integrator serving clients in diverse end markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, and automotive. Since 1963, Hy-Tek and its best-in-class industry partners have been providing customers large and small with turnkey solutions. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products—Hy-Tek's experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals' partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes, and boost profitability. With over 500 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.hy-tek.com .

About Exotec

Exotec builds elegant goods-to-person warehouse robotic solutions for the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer flexible warehouse systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 30+ industry-leading brands including Carrefour, Decathlon, Gap, and Uniqlo trust Exotec to improve their operations and profitably navigate rapid shifts in business models and customer expectations. Learn more at Exotec.com.

SOURCE Exotec

Also from this source

Exotec Named 2023 "Overall Robotics Company Of The Year" By SupplyTech Breakthrough

Exotec Named as a CNBC Disruptor 50 Company for 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.