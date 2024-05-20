Hy-Tek Intralogistics Names Kevin Viravec as New CEO

Industry Veteran Sam Grooms to Continue as Chairman of the Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Intralogistics, a premier integrator of full-service automation technology for the supply chain, has announced Kevin Viravec will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Viravec succeeds Sam Grooms as Chief Executive Officer, while Grooms continues to serve as Chairman of the Board for Hy-Tek.

Kevin Viravec, CEO, Hy-Tek Intralogistics

Over nearly 43 years working, building and propelling Hy-Tek to new heights, Grooms' dedication to customers and team-members is unsurpassed. Since joining the company and working his way up through the organization, he has set the standard for future growth and was active in the search for his replacement. Grooms will stay on as the Chairman of the Board and will focus on potential acquisitions, strategic vendor relationships, key client relationships and assisting the Senior Leadership Team when needed.

"We had to find a leader with experience running a world-class business," Grooms said. "We needed someone with the passion to grow our company and work with dedicated people who commit their best every day. With more than 25 years of outside-in leadership experience, Kevin is an accomplished and proven senior executive who has led and transformed businesses into high-performing, purpose-driven and profitable organizations. He is a great fit for our team and our future."

Throughout his career, Viravec held various leadership roles with leading Fortune 1000 companies including Motorola Mobility, Illinois Tool Works, and Gibraltar Industries. He most recently served as President of Sensormatic, a $900M revenue retail technology solutions company where he was responsible for driving strategic execution, innovation, operational excellence, and culture. He also served as CEO of Critical Infrastructure Solutions; a PE backed portfolio platform of The Edgewater Funds.

"The most important initiative at Hy-Tek is to support our customers' long-term growth," said Viravec. "As I begin my new role, I will continue to invest in their future which will lead us to be the largest and most respected warehouse automation systems integrator in the country."

Viravec graduated with honors from Loyola University Chicago with a BBA in finance and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago with a concentration in strategy and marketing. He is also a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Viravec will be based in the Hy-Tek Florence, KY office.

About Hy-Tek Intralogistics

Bringing unique solutions to material handling challenges, Hy-Tek is a leading end-to-end resource and automation technology integrator across a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics and automotive that keep their supply chain moving seamlessly and efficiently. Hy-Tek leverages emerging technologies, the IntraOne® full stack software platform, robotics, and traditional material handling automation to solve complex product and information flow inefficiencies. With more than 425 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.hy-tek.com

Press Contacts:

Erik Koenig

Director of Marketing, Hy-Tek Intralogistics

[email protected]

SOURCE Hy-Tek Intralogistics