Hy-Vee Chooses RELEX to Further Strengthen Product Availability and Freshness Across Its Stores

U.S.-based grocer invests in advanced planning technology to better serve customers and support store teams

ATLANTA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Vee, Inc., the employee-owned grocery retailer serving the Midwest, has selected RELEX Solutions to improve forecasting, replenishment, and fresh store ordering across its stores and distribution network. This initiative supports Hy-Vee's commitment to keeping shelves fully stocked, fresh products available, and store teams focused on delivering the helpful, reliable service customers expect in every store and community it serves.

Hy-Vee operates more than 560 business units across nine states. As customer expectations evolve and demand patterns become more dynamic, the company is strengthening the tools behind its operations to ensure the right products are in the right place at the right time across both fresh and center store categories.

With RELEX, Hy-Vee will deploy AI-driven unified planning capabilities that improve demand forecasting and help automate replenishment decisions. The new platform will provide greater visibility across stores and distribution centers, helping make processes more efficient while improving accuracy and supporting daily ordering decisions, particularly in fresh departments where precision is critical.

Fresh is central to Hy-Vee's brand promise. By improving its forecasting and ordering processes, the retailer is giving its teams better tools to serve customers, reduce food waste, and stay focused on delivering quality and value in every aisle.

"Hy-Vee has built its reputation on freshness and service," said Doug Iverson, Senior Vice President, North America at RELEX Solutions. "By bringing forecasting, replenishment, and fresh store ordering together in one platform, RELEX will help Hy-Vee simplify planning and improve coordination from its distribution centers to its store shelves."

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified supply chain planning platform for retailers and manufacturers, enabled by proven AI technology. We help companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Brands like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Ford South America, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, Systemair and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

SOURCE RELEX Solutions