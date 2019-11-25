Hyalex Orthopaedics Strengthens Leadership Team

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyalex Orthopaedics, Inc., a medical device company developing synthetic cartilage solutions for the orthopaedics market, today announced that Mark Roby, PhD has joined the company as its VP of R&D. Roby, an experienced medical device industry executive known for building high-performing teams and delivering results was most recently CEO of BI Medical.

"Mark's strategic acumen and proven track record of leadership delivering over 25 complex and innovative medical surgical products to market made him the ideal choice to lead our R&D organization," said Mira Sahney, Hyalex President and CEO. Additionally, he is an inventor on over 50 patents in the areas of polymers and adhesives. "We are pleased to have Mark join our company as we work to bring our novel technology platform into the clinic and the marketplace."

Roby joins Hyalex following a successful career in R&D leadership positions with Bard, Covidien, Salient Surgical (acquired by Medtronic) and US Surgical in addition to leadership roles including production, quality, clinical, marketing and sales. "I'm excited for the opportunity to lead such an exceptional team of innovators and product developers through the next phase of growth for the company," Roby said. "Implant systems we are developing based on the HYALEX synthetic cartilage technology have the potential to positively impact patient treatment outcomes and transform orthopaedics."

Hyalex Orthopaedics is a Lexington, MA medical device company dedicated to improving quality of life for patients with cartilage injury and disease, such as osteoarthritis. Hyalex is developing new implant systems that feature the HYALEX™ materials technology, a polymer system that is designed to mimic cartilage. The company's vision is to provide an upstream solution in the care continuum prior to conventional total joint replacement surgery. Hyalex Orthopaedics' products are in the development stage and have not been approved for use in humans by any regulatory agency. For more information about Hyalex Orthopaedics, follow the company on LinkedIn.

