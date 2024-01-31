Hyalex Orthopaedics to Present at Canaccord Genuity 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference

Hyalex Orthopaedics

31 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyalex Orthopaedics, a privately held medical device company developing cartilage repair products based on the transformative HYALEX® materials platform, today announced that Carl Vause, the company's president and chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the Canaccord Genuity 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference. The conference will take place in San Francisco, California, on Monday, February 12, 2024.

Mr. Vause's presentation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT and will include an update on the company's development of the novel HYALEX Cartilage platform, the company's product pipeline, and clinical roadmap. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord92/hya/2249842

About Hyalex Orthopaedics

Hyalex is a privately held medical device company headquartered in Lexington, MA, developing transformational synthetic cartilage technology and implant systems for diseased and damaged joints. HYALEX Cartilage is protected by more than 17 patents and trademarks worldwide.

The HYALEX Cartilage platform has received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for a clinical trial in the United States. Hyalex is preparing to initiate first-in-human clinical studies of HYALEX Cartilage for knee cartilage repair in both the U.S. and Europe.

For more information: www.hyalex.com

Contact Information:

Tim Brons
Vida Strategic Partners (media)
646-319-8981
[email protected]

