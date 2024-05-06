Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market size to record USD 1.13 billion growth from 2023-2027, Increasing popularity of hybrid turbochargers for marine vessels is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Application (Commercial and Leisure) and End-user (Tugboats, Offshore support vehicles, Ferries, and Others) Key Companies Covered ABB Ltd., Aspin Kemp and Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Korindo Energy, Leonardo DRS Inc., Oceanvolt, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, RENK GmbH, Roper Technologies Inc., TRANSFLUID S.p.A., Twin Disc Inc., and Wartsila Corp. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Increasing popularity of hybrid turbochargers for marine vessels:

The marine industry has put a lot of money into research and development to lower harmful emissions from ships while also making them use less fuel and cost less to run. Recent advancements include hybrid turbochargers, which are different from regular ones in how they recover waste gas energy and improve fuel efficiency.



Unlike regular turbochargers that use exhaust gas to turn the compressor, hybrid turbochargers use a shaft to generate electricity through an alternator. This electrical power doesn't need extra fuel since it's made by the turbocharger's shaft, making fuel use more efficient.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Calnetix Technologies collaborated on a hybrid turbocharger that uses a heat recovery system to power the alternator, removing the need for an extra blower for the main engine. This setup boosts fuel efficiency and cuts carbon emissions.



Combining hybrid turbochargers with hybrid electric propulsion further improves energy efficiency and cuts carbon emissions. This trend is expected to help the global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market grow.

Major Challenges:

Availability of substitutes and maintenance complexities

The global market for hybrid electric marine propulsion engines is still in its early growth phase. Stricter regulations on emissions and the drive to cut fuel use are boosting the uptake of these engines worldwide. But, there are hurdles. One biggie is the availability of substitutes. Other propulsion methods like LNG and gas turbines are gaining traction, posing a challenge to hybrid electric engines.



Another snag is that many vessel operators aren't clued up on hybrid tech, making maintenance trickier. Plus, battery tech is evolving fast, with lithium-ion batteries replacing old-school ones, adding complexity to installation, especially during retrofits.



Though battery design progress helps, uncertainty around marine battery tech and a lack of technical knowledge may slow hybrid engine adoption in the future.

Segmentation Overview

Application

End-user

2.2 Offshore support vehicles

2.3 Ferries

Geography

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Commercial

During the projected period, the commercial segment is expected to witness significant growth in market share. This segment comprises various vessels such as cargo ships, container ships, and offshore support vessels utilized for transporting goods via sea routes. Stakeholders are actively innovating to curb emissions, exploring alternatives like hybrid engines and alternative fuels.

Demand for hybrid electric engines is particularly rising in vessels like tugboats. The commercial segment exhibited steady growth, reaching USD 2,452.76 million in 2017 and continuing to expand until 2021. Growing energy, oil, and natural gas needs are driving the demand for offshore support vessels such as tugboats.

in 2017 and continuing to expand until 2021. Growing energy, oil, and natural gas needs are driving the demand for offshore support vessels such as tugboats. Moreover, offshore exploration activities are gaining momentum due to the larger size of offshore oil and gas reservoirs compared to onshore ones. Consequently, maritime support services like tugboats, adopting hybrid electric marine propulsion engines, are anticipated to experience robust growth during the forecasted period.

Analyst Review

In the maritime industry, shipowners are increasingly focusing on climate change mitigation and digitization to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of their fleets. One of the key challenges is the adoption of hybrid electric marine propulsion engines in short-sea shipping and local manufacturing sectors. Webinars and online trade events provide valuable insights into the latest trends and technologies, such as serial and parallel hybrid propulsion systems, fuel-efficient internal combustion engines, and battery power.

Strict rules and budgets allocated by global trade organizations necessitate the implementation of fuel-efficient systems, including serial hybrid systems and hybrid propulsion systems, to reduce air pollution from cargo ships and defense vessels. Operating profiles and power requirements vary depending on the type of operation, making it essential to consider the specific needs of each boat or business when selecting a hybrid propulsion system.

Market Overview

The Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable shipping solutions. These systems combine the benefits of traditional diesel engines with electric motors, resulting in reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency. The Charge and Discharge system, Power Generation system, and Energy Management system are crucial components of Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engines.

Observe the following keywords: Charge and Discharge system, Power Generation system, Energy Management system, Climate, Carbon, Reduction, Sustainability, Shipping, Propulsion, Engine, Electric motors, Diesel engines, Fuel efficiency, Emissions. The integration of Observe and Sox systems enhances the overall performance of these engines. The Logistics industry is a major adopter of Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engines due to the need for efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions.

The future of marine propulsion lies in the integration of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things to optimize engine performance and reduce maintenance costs.

