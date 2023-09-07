Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market to increase by USD 1.13 billion during 2022-2027, Stringent emission regulations to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market size is expected to grow by USD 1.13 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Commercial and Leisure), End-user (Tugboats, Offshore support vehicles, Ferries, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The stringent emission regulations are one of the key drivers supporting the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth. The demand for goods and raw materials is rising in emerging economies, owing to the increasing population in these countries. This is increasing the demand for large vessels such as cargo ships, containers, or bulkers. The large size of shipping vessels is critical in achieving better trade efficiency and has a direct impact on the growth of the volume of goods that are ferried in one trip. Such growth in seaborne trade and the increasing number of marine vessels are leading to an increase in carbon emissions. Such factors are expected to positively impact the global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market: ABB Ltd., Aspin Kemp and Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Korindo Energy, Leonardo DRS Inc., Oceanvolt, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, RENK GmbH, Roper Technologies Inc., TRANSFLUID S.p.A., Twin Disc Inc., and Wartsila Corp.

Market to observe 3.71% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trends

The increasing popularity of hybrid turbochargers for marine vessels is an emerging hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market trend.

Unlike conventional turbochargers, this process involves using the turboshaft as the primary mover as it generates electricity through an alternator in the turbocharger.

Reduced carbon emissions make it a highly appealing alternative compared to conventional turbochargers.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the hybrid electric marine propulsion engines market during the forecast period.

Challenges

The availability of substitutes and maintenance complexities are some of the factors hindering the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth.

For instance, conventional lead-acid batteries used in hybrid electric marine propulsion engines are being replaced by lithium-ion batteries, which increases installation complexity during retrofitting.

Although advances in battery designs are easing the installation process, uncertainty over the development of marine battery technology and the lack of technical know-how are expected to hinder the adoption of hybrid electric marine propulsion engines during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Key Segments:

The commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. this segment includes numerous commercial marine vessels, like cargo ships, container ships, offshore support vessels, and supply vessels used for seaborne transportation of goods across counties. In order to reduce emissions, various stakeholders are innovating methods such as alternative fuels and hybrid engines. Owing to offshore oil and gas reservoirs being larger than onshore reservoirs oil, gas companies are increasingly shifting to offshore exploration activities. Hence, such factors drive the commercial segment of the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.71 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aspin Kemp and Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Korindo Energy, Leonardo DRS Inc., Oceanvolt, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, RENK GmbH, Roper Technologies Inc., TRANSFLUID S.p.A., Twin Disc Inc., and Wartsila Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

