HYBRID MVDC CIRCUIT BREAKER OPENS UNDER FULL VOLTAGE AND CURRENT

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Diversified Technologies, Inc.

Jul 14, 2026, 07:05 ET

BEDFORD, Mass., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has introduced a new hybrid MVDC 5 to 20 kV circuit breaker that combines mechanical contacts and solid state switches to permit the safe use DC for ships and data centers.

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With the solid state breaker only conducting through fault conditions, this hybrid MVDC circuit breaker allows rapid fault isolation and recovery.
With the solid state breaker only conducting through fault conditions, this hybrid MVDC circuit breaker allows rapid fault isolation and recovery.

The DTI Hybrid MVDC Circuit Breaker combines the low steady state losses of mechanical contacts with the arc-less and low maintenance aspects of semi-conductor switches to open under full voltage and current without a zero crossing. Eliminating the hazardous arc flashes associated with separating-contact mechanical breakers, hybrid circuit breakers reduce fault currents and their damaging mechanical forces and increase contact life.

Calculated to last for > 1 million cycles, the DTI Hybrid MVDC Circuit Breaker operates in a three step process: continuous high current through low-loss metal-metal conduction, momentary current transfer to semiconductor switches and contact separation, and commanded switch interruption and energy transfer to dissipative devices. With the solid state breaker only conduct-ing through fault conditions, it allows rapid fault isolation and recovery.

The DTI Hybrid MVDC Circuit Breaker is priced from $10,000 and up depending upon voltage and current ratings.

For more information contact:

Diversified Technologies, Inc.
Michael A. Kempkes, VP of Marketing
35 Wiggins Ave.
Bedford, MA 01730-2345
(781) 275-9444, x211  FAX (781) 275-6081
e-mail: [email protected]
www.divtecs.com

SOURCE Diversified Technologies, Inc.

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