Hybrid/Virtual/Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Report 2021 with a Survey of Sponsors and CROs

Change is hard and it can certainly be intimidating, especially in an area like drug development when there is much at stake and many complexities to manage.

Enter COVID-19.

The industry had no choice but to adapt to maintain any sort of momentum on clinical development activities. The hybrid model quickly became essential for allowing patients to continue with their trials amidst a global pandemic and the myriad health and logistical concerns that accompanied it.

The publisher surveyed 109 respondents at sponsors and CROs regarding their experiences with hybrid trials and providers of these services. Though not all reported a smooth, pain-free experience, nearly two-thirds of respondents came away with a positive overall impression of hybrid trials.

Furthermore, respondents do not seem to consider the hybrid trial model as a temporary solution to be discarded after the pandemic has subsided. 83% of respondents expect that the hybrid trial model will be used more frequently than the traditional trial model three years from now. These data are saying loud and clear that hybrid trials are here to stay.

What You Will Learn:

Pharmaceutical Organizations:

Learn from survey-takers verbatim responses on "lessons learned" from conducting hybrid trials and which aspects of hybrid trials have worked well for them

Plan ahead for managing your hybrid trials by understanding which components are considered easier to manage in a hybrid trial vs. in a traditional trial model

Make more informed provider selections by knowing how industry peers select hybrid trial providers and how providers have performed for recent users

Discover in which areas related to hybrid trials companies are investing significant resources

Service Providers:

Understand the selection drivers most important to sponsors when choosing hybrid trial providers

Learn how users of hybrid trials view your company (and your competitors) along brand metrics of leadership, familiarity with hybrid trial offerings, proposal requests, reported use, and how providers performed compared to their expectations

Discover which technologies respondents believe need the most improvement to meet hybrid trial needs and read, in respondents' own words, their unmet technology-related needs

Major Topics:

Hybrid Trial Use and Experience

Provider Selection

Provider Perceptions

Future Predictions

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Hybrid Trial Use and Experience

Primary Section Takeaways

Terminology Used

Utilization of Virtual Components

Managing Trial Components: Hybrid vs. Traditional Models

Overall Hybrid Trial Experience

Lessons Learned

Aspects That Have Gone Well

Aspects That Have Been Frustrating

Potential Benefits to Patients

Potential Benefits to Sites

Potential Benefits to Sponsors/CROs

Primary Hybrid Trial Challenge

Technologies Needing Improvement

2. Provider Selection

Primary Section Takeaways

Selection Drivers for Hybrid Trial Providers

Trust in Providers' Hybrid Trial Offerings

Sponsor Influence over Selection of Apps, Device, or Platforms when Monitoring is Outsourced

Departmental Influence over Selection of Apps, Device, or Platforms when Monitoring is In-house

3. Provider Perceptions

Primary Section Takeaways

Unaided Hybrid Trial Provider Leadership

Hybrid Trial Provider Metrics

Hybrid Trial Provider Performance

4. Future Predictions

Primary Section Takeaways

Hybrid vs. Traditional Trial Use in Three Years

Areas of Investment

Hybrid vs. Traditional Trial Costs

5. Study Data

Terminology Used

Hybrid Trial Use

Utilization of Virtual Components

Managing Trial Components: Hybrid vs. Traditional Models

Overall Hybrid Trial Experience

Lessons Learned

Aspects That Have Gone Well

Aspects That Have Been Frustrating

Potential Benefits to Patients

Potential Benefits to Sites

Potential Benefits to Sponsors/CROs

Challenges of Hybrid Trials

Primary Hybrid Trial Challenge

Whether Clinical Technologies Meet Hybrid Trial Needs

Technologies Needing Improvement

Unmet Needs by Technology

eCOA



ePRO



Telehealth/video visit software



Wearable sensors/connected health devices



Patient-facing web portals

In-house vs. Outsourced Hybrid Trials

Sponsor Influence over Selection of Apps, Device, or Platforms when Monitoring is Outsourced

Departmental Influence over Selection of Apps, Device, or Platforms when Monitoring is In-house

Selection Drivers for Hybrid Trial Providers

Trust in Providers' Hybrid Trial Offerings

Unaided Hybrid Trial Provider Leadership

Aided Hybrid Trial Provider Leadership

Familiarity with Providers' Hybrid Trial Offerings

Hybrid Trial Proposal Requests

Use of Hybrid Trial Providers

Hybrid Trial Provider Performance

Provider Performance Rating Explanations

Covance



ERT



ICON



IQVIA



Medable



Medidata



Medpace



Oracle



Parexel



PPD



PRA Health Sciences



Premier Research



Science 37



Signant Health (including Virtrial)



Syneos



Thread



Veeva



Worldwide Clinical Trials

Hybrid vs. Traditional Trial Costs

Areas of Investment

Hybrid vs. Traditional Trial Use in Three Years

6. Demographics

Company Type

Company Size

Office Location

Job Level

Decision-making Responsibility

Outsourcing Involvement by Phase

Involvement in Hybrid Trials

Number of Hybrid Trials

