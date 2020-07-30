Hyde Engineering + Consulting Announces New Chief Financial Officer

BOULDER, Colo., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. announced that Adolphe Kajangwe has been promoted to the position of Hyde's Chief Financial Officer. Kajangwe assumed the new role, effective July 1, 2020. In addition to leading the Global Finance and Accounting, Kajangwe will serve as a strategic and business advisor to the CEO, the President and Hyde's Board of Directors.

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to be part of the Hyde team. Hyde has embarked on a transformational journey. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people, and a global footprint. I'm grateful to my colleagues and board members who've entrusted me with this position," said Kajangwe.

"I was impressed with Adolphe from our first meeting during his initial interview for the position of Finance Director. Adolphe has an innate curiosity that is very beneficial to Hyde as he is constantly seeking a deeper understanding of our business and ways to make our work more effective, efficient and impactful. His breadth of multi-industry financial experiences and tireless passion for improvement are crucial as Hyde continues its ESOP journey, and as we integrate all our entities into an even more cohesive global organization. As an employee owned business, forthright transparency coupled with clear communication are key and Adolphe wholeheartedly embraces these principles," said John Hyde, CEO.

Having founded Hyde Engineering in 1993, John Hyde remains as CEO and an industry leader, continuing to drive Hyde's U.S. and international business in Europe, India, Singapore, and Canada.

"Adolphe brings extensive experience to his new role of Chief Financial Officer and he will facilitate strategic financial direction for Hyde's global organization. His depth of knowledge, leadership and initiative will help ensure Hyde's future success. We're thrilled to see Adolphe take this step in his career," said Kerren Bergman, President.

Kajangwe previously served as Hyde's Director of Finance and Accounting, providing financial oversight, contract reviews, accounting, and risk management. During this time, he was instrumental in the implementation and integration of a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Prior to joining Hyde, Kajangwe spent several years at a private equity firm involved in investment screening, operational due diligence and enhancement to portfolio companies, as well as years of experience in public accounting, auditing services, and attest engagements to both public and private clients.

At the cornerstone of Kajangwe's business philosophies is his awareness and passion for each audience, known for employing creative communication strategies to effectively transfer complex data to his diverse stakeholders. Kajangwe is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Regis University, Denver, CO. Visit http://www.hyde-ec.com for a full bio.

Hyde Engineering + Consulting is a worldwide partner for solution-based pharmaceutical design and consultant services. Hyde's global network consists of 11 locations in 5 countries, engaging in projects around the globe while employing more than 200 people worldwide. Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. is a worldwide partner for solution-based pharmaceutical design and consultant services, providing process system design, commissioning and validation, FDA compliance, and state-of-the-art cleaning technologies to pharmaceutical, bioprocess and other regulated process industries.

Contact:

Karrie Hogan │ Director, Global Recruitment │ [email protected]

SOURCE Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. │ (303) 577-1301 │ www.hyde-ec.com

SOURCE Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc.

Related Links

www.hyde-ec.com

